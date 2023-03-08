Editor:
Why are present levels so important in a Standards-Based IEP? The www.wrightslaw.com website states, “Present levels are the foundation of the child’s IEP. The IEP is only as strong as the foundation.” The present levels should include your child’s strengths and weaknesses in EVERY subject, and not just for English and Math. An IEP should also include Functional present levels. According to the above website, “Functional means nonacademic as in routine activities of everyday living.” Also, did your child have recent objective achievement testing completed that identifies their strengths and weakness in all subjects? If so, the testing results should be included in the present levels of the IEP. If you are a parent/guardian and your child has an IEP, you are an equal member of your child’s IEP team. What strengths and weaknesses have you observed when your child is at home completing schoolwork? All information that a parent/guardian and/or student provides to the IEP Team should be documented in the IEP. If any weaknesses were identified in the present levels, it will be used to create goals, which is the next section of an IEP after present levels. The IEP team looks at the child’s grade level standards, the present levels identifying your child’s weaknesses, and together as a team, annual IEP goals are developed. Your child will work towards achieving these IEP goals. Remember, an IEP is created and/or revised as a Team, which includes parents/guardians and your child. IEPs aren’t just revised/updated annually. They can be revised at any time for many different reasons, but especially when a child is not making progress or regressing. You can request an IEP meeting by contacting your child’s IEP Case Manager, School Principal, and/or Special Education Director.
