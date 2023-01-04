We asked four people from different walks and communities around the county to share their hopes for 2023 — and gave them no direction beyond that. Here are their thoughts, which we hope will inspire you or at least give you food for thought.
‘Making huge strides’
Matthew Trimble
Kirby, Hampshire County school board
As I write and rewrite this for what seems to be the 45th time, I reflect upon the success, challenges, and failures of this past year. Not only for myself, but for the Board of Education as a whole. 2022 seemed to have way more failures than successes, but those successes, big or small, never fail to make it all worth it.
My hope for 2023 is a continued safe school year. I hope for summer break to come quickly and last longer. I hope we continue to keep making huge strides with the three new elementary schools. As determined as we are as a board to get a good job done, we, along with superintendent Pancione, realize that much work lies ahead in this new year as we strive to ensure all students continue to learn and thrive in a safe, welcoming environment despite the challenges before us with labor shortages, budget debates, and unfinished learning.
Please keep Hampshire County School staff and students in your prayers throughout 2023.
My one personal hope for 2023 is that I learn to play the banjo. Doesn’t even have to be that good.
Happy New Year!
‘A full return to normalcy’
Tina Ladd
Augusta, Hampshire County Convention & Visitors Bureau
With each new year, we all have high expectations about a fresh start, a clean slate, a cleansing of mind, body, and soul. It sounds great! I don’t think it’s possible to start a new year without having some sort of goal, even if it’s a goal to not have a new year’s resolution.
The last 3 years have been rough on everyone. People are different. Distracted. Angry. Afraid. Disillusioned. This past year, though, has been as close to normal as we’ve been in a long time. People were out and about, enjoying events in the area, greeting neighbors and friends they hadn’t seen for months, or even years.
My hope for 2023 is a full return to normalcy, also that we’re better than we were before. I hope we can refocus, be happy, be brave and dream again. Work hard, play harder. Get out and have unadulterated fun!
How do we accomplish this? Recently, I read this meme on Facebook: “Nobody claim 2023 as ‘your year’. We’re all going to walk in real slow. Be good. Be quiet. Be cautious and respectful. Don’t touch anything.” I totally agree.
And don’t forget to eat the kraut. Happy New Year!
‘Grow and thrive’
Peter Wood
Paw Paw, Friends of the Cacapon River and Review columnist
From Around the Corner, I wish you a very happy New Year!
Last year I had the incredible opportunity to write a new monthly column “Around the Corner” and a six-part series on Life Along the River for the Friends of the Cacapon River. I met so many interesting people from across Hampshire County.
I have many hopes for 2023!
I hope for the continued success of exciting events like the Farm Crawl, Peach Festival and Cacapon Riverfest. These events created terrific community spirit, economic benefit and fun for volunteers and participants.
I hope for no fires, tornadoes and power outages. Sadly, last year many Hampshire County folks were impacted by these tragedies. The bright spot was the inspiring support from friends, neighbors and strangers during their dark days.
I hope our farmers markets, art fairs and local businesses grow and thrive. It is incredible to see our non-profits, artists, farmers and business owners working together to support each other and build bigger, better communities.
I hope to meet even more wonderful people of Hampshire County to share their exciting tales from just around the corner.
‘Hello to a new year’
Elleigh Coleman
HHS senior
As a senior at Hampshire High School, the past four years have been rather bumpy for my classmates and me. So my hopes for 2023 are geared towards my age group.
High schoolers across the country had virtual learning for more than a year, and missed out on so many high school experiences. Personally, the loss of loved ones has made 2022 difficult and I am ready to say hello to a new year.
My hopes for 2023 are to graduate with my friends in a ceremony that is open to all, to return to traveling, and to do some of the things that didn’t happen these past few years. I am excited for the Italian Exchange trip in the spring. During the time of Covid, friends had Zoom meetings just so we could talk face-to-face.
I would like to see going to the movies, doing school performances, or hanging out with friends to become a normal event again. I am hopeful that classrooms across the nation return to being a safe place, where violence is no longer tolerated.
For my classmates, and those of my generation, I hope that we can put our fears and reservations aside, and go out into the world to reach our goals and aspirations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.