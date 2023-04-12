West Virginians love our wild, wonderful state and look forward to many decades living in this Almost Heaven we call home. But the reality is we get a shorter span of time than those living in any other state, according to a study released by healthcare and supplements company Life Extension.

According to the company’s “States with the Best Outlook for Life Expectancy,” the Mountain State has the worst life expectancy in the country, with an average life expectancy at birth of 72.8 years; and the least healthy lifestyle. For comparison, the average life expectancy in the U.S. is 78.5 years, though the U.S. ranks 40th in the world. That means West Virginia has the lowest life expectancy in a country that is ranked behind 39 other nations and steadily ticking down the ranks. Those living in places such as Kuwait, Estonia and Panama have a better shot at a long life than we do.

