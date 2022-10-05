Letters to the Editor are typed as submitted. No changes are made to sentence structure or grammar.
The short story of a house on Main Street
461 West Main Street was built in Romney, WV in the year of 1940. It was a clap-board farm house styled home. It had a living room, dining room and a kitchen on the ground floor. Upstairs there were three bedrooms and one full bathroom. The living room had a fireplace. It is likely that the heat went straight up the chimney and the families that lived there shivered in their blankets all winter long. The rest of the year, no doubt, the seasons were felt equally inside as out in the 1376 square foot home. It did, at least, provide shelter from the elements.
I can only imagine what a house like that would have gone for in 1940, but it was recorded that it sold in 2001 for $8,333.00 to the same person who owns the house next to and behind it. If the house was lived in until that time, then it was inhabited for about 61 years. Six decades, as houses go, is not a long life span. We have lived across the street from it for nine years. It has been vacant and in condemned condition for all that time.
For at least sixty years that house was someone’s home. Those four walls and that roof sheltered and protected its people. Not only did it attempt to keep them warm in the winter and cool in the summer, it guarded their hopes and dreams. It gave them a sense of security, and a place to call their own. As my husband says; it is the people who make a house a home and give it life.
Today 461 West Main Street is being torn down.
Susan Platt, Romney
