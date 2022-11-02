Letters to the Editor are typed as submitted. No changes are made to sentence structure or grammar.
I have heard people say that they are not going to vote because their vote does not count. Well, I beg to differ with that opinion because I think that the last election in several of the races in Hampshire County shows us that every vote does count. Now I would like to give you some examples of when just 1 vote did count.
HOW IMPORTANT IS ONE VOTE?
In 1645, one vote gave Oliver Cromwell control of England.
In 1649,one vote caused Charles I of England to be executed.
In 1776, one vote gave America the English language instead of German.
In 1845, one vote brought Texas into the Union.
In 1868, one vote saved President Andrew Johnson from impeachment.
In 1875, one vote changed France from a monarchy to a republic.
In 1876, one vote gave Rutherford B. Hayes the presidency of the U.S.A.
In 1923, one vote gave Adolf Hitler the leadership of the Nazi Party.
In 1941, one vote saved Selective Service – just weeks before Pearl Harbor.
As a Christian, I pray for an awakening of God’s people and that God would grant us wisdom and discernment to see how to play our part in voting for godly men and women. I pray for the Holy Spirit to move across this land of America and may Americans rise up and turn back to God.
Seek the Lord for guidance and become informed on the issues and candidates.
May we as Christians cast our votes in a way that would ultimately bring justice and righteousness to our nation. May America bring glory and honor to God in this election.
My prayer is that everyone will seek God and vote!
