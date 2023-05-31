As a Hampshire County native, avid reader and President of the Hampshire County Reading Council, I am inviting you and the community to a special get together to celebrate Jack Bodkin, Author of Briarhill to Brooklyn.
Briarhill to Brooklyn: An Irish Family’s Journey to Freedom and Opportunity is Jack Bodkin’s first novel. This book is the saga of the author’s Irish immigrant family coming to America in 1848, but it is also a story to which immigrants from many countries relate.
Please join us on Tuesday, June 13, at 6:30 p.m. at the Hampshire County Board of Education Office in the Board room to meet Mr. Bodkin and fellowship with other readers. (It is not necessary for you to read the book to attend.) Please RSVP to hampshirecountyreadingcouncil@gmail.com and on the subject line insert “author”.
There will be light refreshments and door prizes galore! Not only will this be an opportunity for you to meet a West Virginia author, but, it will offer you the chance to become a member of our reading council if you wish.
Shirley O’Dell, HC Reading Council
