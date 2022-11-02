The Hampshire High Class of 1972 would like to thank Marion and Jeff Sincell for hosting 23 classmates and others at their home for our 50th class reunion.
Thank you Megan Fuller and Colt for taking us on an informational tour of Hampshire High School.
A HUGE thank you to the Augusta Firehall Ladies Auxiliary for the fabulous meal AND to the firemen who served us.
Thanks to Laura and Mike Bowman for the super 60s and 70s music AND Steve Bailes and Marion Mich Sincell for the beautiful songs.
Thank you Terry Bailes for the wonderful, touching sermon at Mountaindale Church. And thank you Glen Delaplain and Lisa Jenkins for allowing us to use Mountaindale Church and your AirBnB for our gathering.
Finally, thank you Ruth, the mule, for the exciting buggy rides.
What a fantastic weekend!
“Where do we go from here?”
Brenda Ganoe, Hampshire High Class of 1972 planning committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.