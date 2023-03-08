Darren Thorne

As you are reading this week’s paper, we are coming to the close of the 2023 Legislative session. The session is scheduled to end this Saturday, March 11.

The bills passed this week will directly affect many, if not all, in our county and area. Members of the House of Delegates met for a Saturday session on March 4 and, in one day, passed a bill regarding PEIA, passed a balanced budget, approved pay raises for state employees and finalized the largest tax cut in 37 years.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.