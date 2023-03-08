As you are reading this week’s paper, we are coming to the close of the 2023 Legislative session. The session is scheduled to end this Saturday, March 11.
The bills passed this week will directly affect many, if not all, in our county and area. Members of the House of Delegates met for a Saturday session on March 4 and, in one day, passed a bill regarding PEIA, passed a balanced budget, approved pay raises for state employees and finalized the largest tax cut in 37 years.
Senate Bill 268, which was controversial, and many did not favor it, passed the House after a very lengthy discussion. The House made amendments to this bill, so it was returned to the Senate. This bill would stabilize PEIA through a variety of adjustments.
It would require a minimum 110 percent reimbursement of the Medicare rate for all providers. It would maintain the funding breakdown of 80 percent for the employer and 20 percent for the employee. The bill would increase premiums, which have remained relatively unchanged for the past 11 years.
No coverage would change, and no retirees would be affected. Participants’ spouses who have insurance available through their own employers would be required to utilize it or may keep their PEIA coverage at an additional cost.
The budget bill, HB 2024, also passed the House with 92 members voting in favor. The bill cut the governor’s proposed budget by about $250 million to account for other priorities the House has approved through other bills so far this session. This bill has been sent to the Senate.
The House unanimously approved an amended Senate Bill 423, which would increase the annual salaries of members of the West Virginia State Police, and public school teachers and service personnel. The pay raises would become effective July 1.
Members of the House approved HB2526, agreeing with the Senate’s proposals to reduce the personal income tax. Tax rates would be cut by 21.25 percent across all six tax brackets, retroactive to January 1, 2023. HB2526 represents a $754 million cut in taxes – the largest in the state’s history.
Also, in this bill, taxpayers would receive a 100-percent tax credit on their vehicles when they pay personal property taxes. Small business owners would be able to claim a 50 percent refundable tax credit against personal income taxes or the taxes paid on machinery, equipment and inventory.
Our disabled military service veterans would receive a refundable tax credit against their personal income taxes for real property taxes paid on their homes. This bill now goes to the governor for action.
On Thursday, March 2, The River House represented Hampshire County during Arts Day at the Legislature. Students from Hampshire High’s DECA and HHS Educators Rising clubs had a display set up for Career Technical Education Day on Friday, March 3.
I encourage you to visit the legislative website, www.wvlegislature.gov. Here you can find bill status, news releases, photographs, livestreams of committee meetings, just to name a few.
