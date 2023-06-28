It’s a sad and frustrating time for the West Virginia State Police, the family and friends of a slain trooper and, indeed, most West Virginians.
State Police Sgt. Cory Maynard, 37, was shot and killed in the line of duty last week while responding to a shots-fired call in Mingo County. Timothy Kennedy, 29, of Beech Creek, was arrested after a seven-hour manhunt and charged with first-degree murder in Maynard’s death.
The question lingering on the minds and lips of everyone around this tragedy is a simple and yet profound, “Why?”
Why did Maynard have to die? Why did this senseless act of violence occur? Why was the suspect in the area and actively posing a threat, forcing residents to shelter in place? Why did he reportedly shoot another man, which prompted the emergency call? Why did the suspect allegedly ambush responding officers, including Maynard?
Some of those questions will never be answered. Those pertaining to the details of the case probably will be, but it will take time as the criminal justice process runs its course.
All anyone can do at the moment is wait for those answers while mourning the loss of an officer who made the ultimate sacrifice his profession can claim. They can recall Maynard’s kindness and sense of humor, as many did during his memorial service on Wednesday. They can honor his memory, as hundreds of law enforcement officers from around the country and region, and area residents, did by turning up in Delbarton to pay their respects.
Eventually, the answers will come. Unfortunately, they might not satisfy the grief and anger felt by an entire state in this tragic moment. They seldom do.
In the case of slain Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson, killed in the line of duty in 2020, all that was learned was that the incident should never have happened.
If the man convicted of killing her, who was suspected of drug possession, had simply complied with her commands, he’d likely be out of jail by now and Johnson would still be here. Instead, addled by panic and paranoia, Joshua Phillips engaged in a struggle with Johnson that resulted in a fatal exchange of gunfire. Johnson lost her life and Phillips is serving 40 years in prison.
One can really only hope the details surrounding Maynard’s death help to serve justice in answering for such a heinous crime and that no one need mourn a fallen officer again, although the demands of such an important civic duty bear that heavy risk.
Gazette Mail, June 8
Agencies need culture change
There has been plenty of news about the bad behavior of some in law enforcement in West Virginia. But Mountain State residents know the majority of those working to serve and protect us are trying their best to do their jobs responsibly. It isn’t easy, as WalletHub’s “2023’s Best and Worst States to be a Police Officer” reveals West Virginia is ranked 49th.
Alaska and Arkansas may be worse, but not by much. West Virginia is ranked 48th for opportunity and competition; 45th for law enforcement training requirements; and 37th for job hazards and protections. We are last in median income growth for law-enforcement officers, and 47th for state and local police-protection expenses per capita.
No wonder we have such a hard time recruiting good, bright young people to fill the gaps in law enforcement agencies.
Those who have been paying attention to the news about poor decisions and bad behavior by those in positions of authority at some of our law enforcement agencies will note that ranking of 45th for training. For that metric, WalletHub considered police officer hours training required; whether a state allows or forbids police work before basic training; continued professional education hours required; police officer education requirements; states’ laws (or not) requiring officers to be trained to respond to mental health, substance use and behavioral disorder issues; and requirement of de-escalation training.
Meanwhile, two of our neighbors — Maryland and Ohio — rank in the top 10 best states to be a police officer. From many of our communities, those states are an easy commute. WalletHub notes compensation, benefits, training and protections make a big difference for potential officers, but also that “Officers are more likely to be attracted to police departments that steer clear of scandal and corruption and that are transparent with their communities.”
Given how hard agencies are going to have to work to reach that point, it may take some time before new recruits are banging down the doors. Lawmakers can take care of some of the items on our to-do list.
But it will take a significant culture shift to make a real difference.
The Intelligencer, June 12
Court decision is a step for choice in education
West Virginia’s charter school movement scored a victory last week when the state Supreme Court overturned a lower court decision that blocked the state from moving ahead with approving charter schools.
Technically, the ruling was on an injunction issued in Kanawha County Circuit Court that prevented the governor from appointing people to a board that would approve new charter schools. The practical result is that the movement toward charter schools can now proceed, four years after Gov. Jim Justice signed legislation authorizing charter schools in West Virginia.
Charter schools receive public funding — that is, money from tax collections — and they do not have to follow the same rules and regulations as public schools. They are free to do things public schools cannot. The fear among supporters of public schools is that charters will take money from local public schools, thus reducing their ability to fulfill their missions as required by law.
Charters have worked well in some places and failed abysmally in others. Thus, there is a risk in sending children into them. It’s like many other decisions families must make — risks must be balanced by possible rewards.
The question of charter schools would be irrelevant if more parents were satisfied with what their children are getting from public schools. “Choice” is an often-used word nowadays, and it comes with a myriad of interpretations. One is that if parents don’t think public schools provide the instruction their children need, then parents should take the money the government takes from them for schools and use it elsewhere.
It’s not that West Virginia’s public school system is an example for other states to follow. Every three or four months, it seems, another set of test results comes out to show that our children lag behind the rest of the nation in core topics such as reading, writing and math. The state Department of Education has begun a program to focus more on those core subjects, which is good. The challenge will lie in how its new policy is put into practice and when parents will see results.
Parents want results, but many can’t afford tuition for private schools. If the law requires them to pay taxes to ensure their children are educated, they want their money’s worth. If public schools aren’t the answer, they want to take their money somewhere else. Thus the interest in charter schools.
Thursday’s court decision was another challenge to public schools, but it was a challenge to charter schools as well. Both systems are on notice that parents want their children to receive a thorough and efficient education. If public schools aren’t up to the challenge, they want to send their children elsewhere.
Charter schools face strong political opposition, so their struggle for a toehold in the state is far from over. They must also prove they are a viable option for parents looking for an alternative to public schools. As long as both public schools and charter schools must prove they are the most worthy recipients of parents’ tax dollars, children should benefit.
Herald-Dispatch, June 11
