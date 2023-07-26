Over the weekend, a woman from Evans was stopped in the security line at West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston after the X-ray machine spotted a handgun in her carry-on bag.

The .380 caliber handgun was loaded with a round in the chamber, according to a statement from the Transportation Security Administration. It’s the seventh time someone has tried to board a flight with a firearm this year, tying a previous high for all of 2019, and it’s only July.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.