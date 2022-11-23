Congratulations, West Virginia! Once again, West Virginia has executed a great election, and demonstrated to the nation how to hold an election and deliver results on election night. We did so by leveraging technology, conducting extensive training, and following the law.

Consider that vote counting continued in other states more than a week after Election Day, while West Virginia held true to its pledge to provide confident results on election night. Our success story is a powerful precedent and evidence that WV is a national leader in election administration. We conducted a near-flawless election without limiting access or making concessions on security. The essence of honest elections is to make the voting experience simple and easy for the voter, all while following a secure election process structured by well-thought-out laws and careful planning.

