Life is change – for good or bad. Many changes occur naturally due to the passage of time and require no human intervention.
Although change is sometimes warranted, why can’t we keep some things the way they are if change isn’t necessary?
Positive traditions keep us connected to but not mired in the past.
It would be nice if the new schools keep their names and mascots.
However, I too think it’s time for a change: I propose we rename Hampshire County to “New Maryland.”
Betsy Lewis, Hoy
