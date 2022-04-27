Evaluate solar carefully
Editor:
The citizens of Hampshire County may soon arrive at the era of renewable energy. REV Renewables is proposing a 20 megawatt (MW) solar farm on an 84-acre plot near Augusta.
Consisting of mounted solar panels, this facility will connect to the French Mill-Augusta 34.5 kilovolt (KV) circuit on the property’s west end. According to Benjamin Fisher of REV Renewables, design and construction will take 12-14 months, will create 23 temporary jobs, and 1-4 jobs once operational for the next 30-40 years.
While energy produced by sources such as natural gas or coal mining require a plethora of federal, state and local permits, mitigation plans, environmental impact studies, public notices, public comment periods, social and economic evaluations, and reclamation plans, wind and solar energy producers do not have these requirements. They are relatively unregulated. Because of this, many local counties and cities across the country have developed requirements to provide an avenue for citizen involvement and to ensure the facilities are compatible with their Comprehensive Plans.
For the unregulated alternative energy companies, two key questions arise: 1. What is the cost of decommissioning the facility? 2. How are local concerns addressed?
For coal, natural gas, electric power plants, and nuclear facilities, these questions are answered in the permitting process. These permits are a multi-step process in which the public is notified and comments addressed. For each natural gas well and each coal extraction area, companies are required to post a bond with the state agency. This bond ensures that should the company go out of business, become bankrupt, or for other reasons not maintain or close the facility, the money to complete such lies in the bond. Additionally, companies pay state fees for each well and mine used to plug abandoned wells and reclaim surface mines drilled or mined before the bond requirement.
For solar energy production, neighbors of the facility have no say in its construction and operation. Additionally, they have no knowledge in whether or not hazardous materials are used, stored or generated. Finally, county citizens could be responsible to foot the bill in 30 years for removing the solar panels and accouterments. Typically, these activities are beyond the financial capability of the landowner.
In moving forward with alternative energy, let’s evaluate methods for development while preventing becoming a solar panel dump.
Ava C. Anders, Romney
Goes both ways
Editor:
To whom it may concern: I have always tried to get along with everyone no matter who. This has been eating at me for two years. The wedding I did two or three years ago in which I was accused of being drunk in which was a lie by one of the members. I didn’t know wheather a family member of the bride, or of the groom said they wouldn’t want me at or in their house. So who gives a darn? I wouldn’t want in your house anyway.
Hershel Medley, Purgitsville
