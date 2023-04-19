Have you ever felt so strongly about something, it didn’t matter how hard it would be? That this goal drove you passionately every day for three years and you feel just as strongly about it now as you did when you started.
I want to introduce myself. My name is Belinda Sue Kiser and I am trying to rehabilitate Green Spring… Is the easiest way to say it. I am the president and founder of the Green Spring Low Water Bridge Committee. A 501 c 3 organization trying to bring Green Spring back from the dead. We are a dying RR community that has a 200-year history and I am trying to preserve and protect it. By doing so we need to correct the serious issues this town faces and turn it around. This has always been our goal.
Some of you I am sure have seen our products from the Green Spring Kitchen. These products are currently sold in four local establishments. These products consist of the Green Spring Candy, Eggs, and Honey, along with our very own Green Spring Cookbook, and we are growing. You can find us at the Romney Co-Op.
We also have the Green Spring Food Pantry. With the gracious support of Springfield Pantry, we can provide for our low-income locals with non-perishables. While the GS Pantry is working toward providing perishables. We work with the local farmers to provide fresh products for sale through the Green Spring Farmer’s Market.
All three businesses are the running force of the organization. From these platforms, we can build a local economy that can generate revenue and bring us a general store back into our community. Well, I am trying anyway.
Our Belief: For us to have a future in Green Spring we need to utilize our best assets. We need a local place to purchase essentials. From this, we can grow and prosper. We have so little and have lost so much. I believe we have a lot to offer. Yes, we have some serious issues to overcome, but we need to start dealing with them now before it is too late to recover. I know we can do better.
I just want to see my hometown recover from its demise. Right now at almost 66, this is who I am.
Belinda Sue Kiser, Green Spring
