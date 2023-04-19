Have you ever felt so strongly about something, it didn’t matter how hard it would be?  That this goal drove you passionately every day for three years and you feel just as strongly about it now as you did when you started.

I want to introduce myself. My name is Belinda Sue Kiser and I am trying to rehabilitate Green Spring… Is the easiest way to say it. I am the president and founder of the Green Spring Low Water Bridge Committee. A 501 c 3 organization trying to bring Green Spring back from the dead.  We are a dying RR community that has a 200-year history and I am trying to preserve and protect it. By doing so we need to correct the serious issues this town faces and turn it around. This has always been our goal.

