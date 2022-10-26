What is most likely to drive your vote, issues or candidates? Do you try to understand the issues, and to know where the candidates stand?
Inflation is a big one: Current administrations and legislatures take the hit for this one. But inflation is a complex issue. Gas prices, affected by Russia invasion of Ukraine, and now by OPEC+ cutting production by 2 million barrels a day. President Biden is tackling this by releasing millions of barrels of oil, but this is not a quick fix. What is the Republican plan? Why does the consumer have to take the hit at the gas pump on this one, while the oil/gas companies rake in billions in profits, price gouging when they could have given the consumers a break? As to food and other commodities prices, here again, corporations and retailers have jacked up prices and raked in billions in profits, while the consumer hurts.
The Inflation Reduction Act, opposed by Republicans, will cut health insurance premiums and drug prices. Drugs: a cap on insulin for seniors at $35, annual cap on drugs at $2000, right for Medicare to bargain with pharmaceuticals to lower drug prices. Republicans have readied a bill to repeal these measures.
Seniors will be getting an increase in their Social Security payments, Republicans have plans to cut SS, privatize it or eliminate it all together. Medicare premiums are coming down this year; Republicans are targeting Medicare as well as Social Security. Perhaps legislators who will never have to depend on SS or Medicare should have to recuse themselves from voting!
Democrats will support Child Tax Credit, and tax wealthy corporations and millionaires to pay for it, but Republicans oppose this credit.
Democrats support the Student Loan Forgiveness Act, affecting 233,000 residents in this state alone. What, you don’t want to see your neighbors benefit from this, while they provide you with professional and other services based on their degree, and while the money they would gain will flow back into the community for goods and services?
Republicans were exultant when SCOTUS repealed Roe v. Wade, because now the issue would be returned to the states. But now Republicans are openly promising to pass a national ban on abortions denying the right of any state to set their own standards.
And manufacturing jobs are coming back, including those for chips and batteries. Small thanks to Republicans.
J.M. “Windy” Cutler, Three Churches
