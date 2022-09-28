AUGUSTA — Transportation Supervisor J.W. See kicked off the series of directors’ updates to the school board at their Monday night meeting at the bus garage in Augusta.
The board met a little earlier than usual to discuss financials with Finance Director Denise Hott, and then See took his turn.
There have only been 5 days this school year that he hasn’t been behind the wheel of a bus, he said to the board.
See also commended his transportation staff, adding that “it’s magic, what they do every day.”
One of the agenda items Monday evening was the green light for the purchase of 4 new school buses, running approximately $100,000 each.
“It’s for the safety of the kids,” said board member Kim Poland in approval.
See explained that the new buses are currently sitting in Huntington, getting their cameras installed. Since the meeting was at the bus garage on Delray Road, he was able to show the 5 board members how the bus cameras work.
Also at the meeting, the board approved a slew of personnel items, including appointing Romeny Elementary Principal Nicole Morris as both the social studies fair coordinator and the Young Writers program coordinator, Rowanne Shockey as Math Field Day coordinator and a long list of volunteers.
The board also approved 9 more folks to be able to drive county vehicles and approved the unaudited financial statements for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2022.
Finally, the board made a few revisions to Policy 1030 – Board Meetings, adding the phrase “if feasible” after “Notice of Regular Meetings (and Special Meetings) may also, at the discretion of the Superintendent, be published on the Internet.”
The school board in the past has livestreamed their meetings through Facebook, but technical difficulties in the Central Office have made it difficult for the last couple months.
“We’ve dropped the ball,” admitted President Ed Morgan.
Superintendent Jeff Pancione added, “Hopefully the next meeting, we’ll be back on track.”
The next meeting will be 6:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 at the Central Office in Romney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.