The Hampshire County Farm Bureau recently sponsored the “Agriculture in West Virginia” poster contest again this year in Hampshire County. The contest is held across the state for fourth-grade students. This year over 100 posters were entered in the competition from the following Elementary Schools: Capon Bridge, Romney and Augusta Elementary. The posters were judged on originality, neatness and creativity.

0405 poster contest 1.jpg

Pictured are first-place winner RaeAnne Cook and second-place winner Cash Halterman, both from Romney Elementary

The winners for the 2023 Hampshire County “Agriculture in West Virginia” poster contest were: first place RaeAnne Cook from Romney Elementary; second place Cash Halterman from Romney Elementary; third place Morgan Clower from Augusta Elementary.

0405 poster contest 2.jpg

Third place winner Morgan Clower (left), Augusta Elementary, smiles with Women’s Leadership Committee Chair Dottie Wood

