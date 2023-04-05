The Hampshire County Farm Bureau recently sponsored the “Agriculture in West Virginia” poster contest again this year in Hampshire County. The contest is held across the state for fourth-grade students. This year over 100 posters were entered in the competition from the following Elementary Schools: Capon Bridge, Romney and Augusta Elementary. The posters were judged on originality, neatness and creativity.
The winners for the 2023 Hampshire County “Agriculture in West Virginia” poster contest were: first place RaeAnne Cook from Romney Elementary; second place Cash Halterman from Romney Elementary; third place Morgan Clower from Augusta Elementary.
The winners received cash prices of $15, $10 and $5, respectively, provided by the Hampshire County Farm Bureau. The first-place contestant’s poster will be sent to the West Virginia Farm Bureau to be judged in the state contest. Winners at the state level receive savings bonds, and will be displayed in the WVFB booth at the West Virginia State Fair and the WVFB annual meeting in November. The Hampshire County Farm Bureau would like to thank Mrs. Hill, Mrs. Barnes, Mrs. Thorne and Mrs. Moore for taking time out of their busy schedules to allow their students to participate. The winning posters, along with honorable mention, will be displayed during the month of April at the Romney Senior Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.