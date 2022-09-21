Dixie Heavener

MOOREFIELD – News of Eastern’s $2.25 million federal Title III grant award last October led to a flurry of activity on campus over the past year, placing Dixie Heavener, Title III project director and career counselor, in the middle of the action.

Heavener, a resident of Burlington, joined Eastern in February. When asked how she would describe the grant’s goals, Heavener replied, “to increase enrollment and the number of graduates, improve retention rates for students, and develop programs to better serve students.”

