MOOREFIELD – News of Eastern’s $2.25 million federal Title III grant award last October led to a flurry of activity on campus over the past year, placing Dixie Heavener, Title III project director and career counselor, in the middle of the action.
Heavener, a resident of Burlington, joined Eastern in February. When asked how she would describe the grant’s goals, Heavener replied, “to increase enrollment and the number of graduates, improve retention rates for students, and develop programs to better serve students.”
In other words, students are at the center of the grant and of Heavener’s duties.
Heavener’s been involved with public education for years, holding positions at West Virginia University’s Potomac State College, the Allegany County school system, and most recently at Frostburg State University, where she was a senior research associate supporting a federal grant project.
Heavener said she came to Eastern because of her previous federal grant work, and because Eastern’s diverse student population was a good fit with her own educational experiences. She has a daughter now attending college, so she said she understands the traditional college-age student demographic. However, Heavener, who earned an MBA from West Virginia University in 2014, also can empathize with older students. She started working on her college degrees while a single parent, taking classes part-time while working full-time. “I get it,” she said, talking about the challenges of coursework while caring for her child and making ends meet.
As Eastern’s Title III grant project director, Heavener has administrative duties managing the 5-year grant, its budget, and required federal reporting. So far, she said, the college is making progress in achieving the project’s goals, all grant-related personnel have been hired, and some large projects, including technology to improve student advising, get started in the coming year.
But Heavener’s job with Eastern and the grant is twofold, as she also is the college’s new career counselor and tasked with developing a Career Center to serve students and Eastern alumni.
Some Career Center resources are available now, Heavener said, so Eastern students and alumni are invited to stop by the center, located on the 1st floor of the college, to use them. The center features computers and a printer, a library of career-related books and guides and a Region VII Workforce Development Board referral system kiosk that links registrants to local agencies for social service needs. Additional resources will be added to the Career Center in coming months, Heavener said.
As the college’s career counselor, Heavener is available for appointments, in-person and virtual, to provide guidance for students and alumni in job-search tactics, resume writing, interview strategies, and more. She also will be teaching a career-readiness course in the spring, will work with faculty to help students land internships, and will be adding resources to the college’s Career Services webpage.
Heavener is also coordinating a Community Job Fair on Friday, Oct. 7, at Eastern, in partnership with the college’s Workforce Education Department, Workforce West Virginia, and the Region VII Workforce Development Board. The job fair’s morning session will be from 9 to 11 a.m., and the afternoon session will be from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. The public is invited to attend, and approximately 30 employers will be participating. Job seekers are encouraged to bring resumes, space will be available for on-site interviews, and Heavener will be offering on-the-spot career services.
As year 1 of the Title III grant wraps up, Heavener said she and the rest of the Eastern’s staff are working on the next phase to improve students’ experiences, and she’s looking forward to helping students and alumni move on to new careers and challenges.
