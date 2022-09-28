The Hometown Heroes special section in last week’s Review listed last year’s Romney Rescue Squad by mistake. Here’s this year’s list:
The Hometown Heroes special section in last week’s Review listed last year’s Romney Rescue Squad by mistake. Here’s this year’s list:
Romney Rescue Squad
Chief: Donnie Smith
Deputy Chief: Steve Duncan
Asst. Chief: Blake Shockey
Captain: Adrianna Long
President: Blake Shockey
Vice President: Dakota Smith
Members: Rob Carter, Vannessa Carter, Fred Ganoe, Colin Graham, Deb Gervasio, Madison Hartman, Shad Helmick, Jennifer Henderson, Rachel Kenney, Kerri Kisamore, Olivia Lee, Derrick Lewis, Margaret Lipscomb, Caleb Nelson, Devin Nimmo, Heather Sasser, Jennifer Swisher.
Thank you to all Hampshire County first responders. Your dedication to the people of the county saves lives, and we are all grateful.
