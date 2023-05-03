SUNRISE SUMMIT — For the first time in the history of Hampshire High School, the school is clearing out its permanent record storage closet.
This hasn’t been done since the school was built in 1964, said guidance counselor Tiffani Anderson.
The school is only required to keep records for 10 years, but the records up on Sunrise Summit date way beyond a decade old.
Anything from the founding of the high school up until 2013 will be destroyed.
Anderson added that if there are any community members who want their permanent records, they need to let the school know and make arrangements to come pick them up.
“Call first so we can find them,” Anderson said, and then make arrangements to pick them up during school hours. The high school’s phone number is 304-822-5016.
These records will be available until June 1. After that, they’re going to be completely disposed of.
