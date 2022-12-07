Highlands Bankshares Inc., the parent company of The Grant County Bank and Capon Valley Bank, posted year to date 2022 earnings of $3,276,000, or $2.45 per share of common stock outstanding (EPS), compared to $3,857,000 or $2.88 EPS for the same period of 2021.

On Oct. 11, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend to shareholders of $0.45 per share. The dividend was payable to all shareholders of record as of Oct. 28, and was paid on or about Nov. 4. Based on the current market price and annualizing the dividends paid to shareholders this quarter, Highlands’ current dividend yield is 4.24 percent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.