Highlands Bankshares Inc., the parent company of The Grant County Bank and Capon Valley Bank, posted year to date 2022 earnings of $3,276,000, or $2.45 per share of common stock outstanding (EPS), compared to $3,857,000 or $2.88 EPS for the same period of 2021.
On Oct. 11, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend to shareholders of $0.45 per share. The dividend was payable to all shareholders of record as of Oct. 28, and was paid on or about Nov. 4. Based on the current market price and annualizing the dividends paid to shareholders this quarter, Highlands’ current dividend yield is 4.24 percent.
Return on average assets (ROAA) decreased in 2022 to 0.85 percent, as compared to 1.00 percent in the same period of 2021. The return on equity (ROAE) decreased to 8.24 percent at Sept. 30, 2022, as compared to 8.82 percent at Sept. 30, 2021.
Total assets, as of Sept. 30, 2022, decreased $2,782,000 to $515,641,000 compared to Dec. 31, 2021. Total liabilities increased $3,613,000 as of Sept. 30, 2022 to $462,611,000 compared to Dec. 31, 2021 of $59,425,000 or $44.45 per outstanding share.
Jack H. Walters, chairman and chief executive officer of the holding company, said, “Highlands is pleased to report continued solid earnings through our 3rd quarter. Year over year comparisons suffer due to the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loans on both the balance sheet and income statement in 2021 as compared to this year. We continued to experience good loan grown in Q3 but have noted demand beginning to slow across most loan segments as the effects of very rapid increases in interest rates have begun to be felt.”
