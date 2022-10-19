Nonprofit organizations and agencies in the County United Way service area can now apply for 2023 “Live United” grants through the CUW website at www.cuw.org.
CUW Executive Director Michele Walker explained that Live United grants are a unique, responsive way for local funds pledged through CUW’s annual campaign to solve immediate needs throughout Allegany, Garrett, Hampshire and Mineral Counties. These grants are envisioned to be “small and timely,” Walker said, and are no more than $1,500 in Allegany County and $500 in Hampshire and other counties. They’re awarded on a quarterly basis but can be approved quickly for immediate needs.
Walker explained that funding consideration would be given to all proposals unless they are clearly not aligned with the mission of County United Way. Requests that address education, financial stability, health and/or basic needs, or opportunities and experiences for youth will be considered favorably. Other considerations will be given if deemed appropriate. Requests for equipment priced at $500 or more should include the expected lifespan of the equipment and projected maintenance costs.
The CUW website features a list of current and recent Live United grant awards to local organizations that includes projects requested by a number of groups in the region – including Augusta Elementary School, Boy Scouts of America, Burlington United Methodist Family Services, Capon Bridge Elementary and Middle School, Catholic Charities, Girls on the Run, the Hampshire County Public Library, Slanesville Elementary School and more.
Anyone with questions about Live United grants is encouraged to email misty@cuw.org.
