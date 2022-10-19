Nonprofit organizations and agencies in the County United Way service area can now apply for 2023 “Live United” grants through the CUW website at www.cuw.org. 

CUW Executive Director Michele Walker explained that Live United grants are a unique, responsive way for local funds pledged through CUW’s annual campaign to solve immediate needs throughout Allegany, Garrett, Hampshire and Mineral Counties. These grants are envisioned to be “small and timely,” Walker said, and are no more than $1,500 in Allegany County and $500 in Hampshire and other counties. They’re awarded on a quarterly basis but can be approved quickly for immediate needs. 

