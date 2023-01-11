5 secure spots on Eastern’s honors list
MOOREFIELD — Five Hampshire County students made the honors list for Easter West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Fall 2022 semester.
Updated: January 12, 2023 @ 4:38 am
MOOREFIELD — Five Hampshire County students made the honors list for Easter West Virginia Community and Technical College’s Fall 2022 semester.
Alexander Smith made the President’s List, while Patrick Lee, Kerra Miller, Taylor Treadway and Shelby Westfall all made the Dean’s List.
Enrollment for the spring semester ends Jan. 13. Visit easternwv.edu to learn more about the school’s programs and services.
3 earn Shenandoah honors
WINCHESTER – Three Hampshire County students made their way to Shenandoah University’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
Drake Keckley (Capon Bridge), Cassidy Hart (Paw Paw) and Kera Mason (Capon Bridge) were three of the 1,087 students the school awarded with the academic honor.
To qualify for Dean’s List recognition, students must complete at least 12 semester hours and earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
3 make Dean’s List at WVU Parkersburg
Review Staff
PARKERSBURG – Three Hampshire County students have been honored on WVU Parkersburg’s Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester.
Abigail Eye of Purgitsville and Bethany Kesner and Madison Wilkins of Romney all took home the honor.
Students named to the Dean’s List maintained their 3.5 GPA while earning six or more hours of college credit.
Feidler earns high honor at Marietta
MARIETTA, OHIO – Virginia Feidler of Augusta has been named to Marietta College’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. She’s majoring in special education/elementary dual.
Any full-time student completing at least 15 credit hours with a GPA of 3.75 or higher in a given semester is recognized on Marietta College’s Dean’s List.
