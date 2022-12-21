FAIRMONT — Two students from Hampshire County have earned President’s List honors and 2 more were on the Dean’s List at Fairmont State University this fall.
More than 1,000 students were honored for their academic achievements after completing the fall 2022 semester.
Full-time students who earned a 3.4 or better grade point average are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time students achieving a perfect 4.0 grade point average are named to the President’s List.
Hampshire County’s President’s List honorees are Kaelyn Knight and Shyann Strawderman.
On the Dean’s List are Allison Hott and Ashley Marshall.
