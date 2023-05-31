HHS grad earns optometry honors
Dr. Kevin Turner, OD of Capon Bridge, is graduating from the Kentucky College of Optometry. He was awarded the “Optelec Excellence in Low Vision Award.”
He will be completing a one-year residency at Hershel “Woody” Williams VA Medical Center in Huntington specializing in Ocular Disease.
After his residency, he plans to return to the area and work in private practice.
Kevin is a 2015 graduate of Hampshire High School and a 2019 graduate of Shepherd University. His parents are Chris and Laura Turner of Capon Bridge.
Eastern recognizes Hampshire students for spring semester honors
Multiple Hampshire County residents achieved academic honors during the Spring 2023 semester at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College.
Earning President’s List honors, that requires completing 12 or more credit hours this spring with a 4.0 grade point average, were county residents Kerra Miller, Carla Payne, Taylor Treadway and Shelby Westfall.
Dean’s List recipients, earned for completing nine or more credit hours this spring with at least a 3.5 grade point average, were Amber Heward, Kasey Kesner, Patrick Lee, Alexander Smith and Melissa Stump.
