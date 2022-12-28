Dan Oates

On December 23, 1762, Governor Francis Farquier signed a bill for the establishment of the town of Romney. Simply by the order of business on that particular day, Romney was placed as the 1st town to be incorporated in what is now known as West Virginia.

Through the years Romney has experienced the ebb and flow of all small towns. From a small frontier town to a seat of frontier government in the late 1700s to a town that was torn apart by the Civil War, not because of fierce battles but due to its strategic placement along the Northwestern Turnpike (now Rt. 50) and the Cumberland Road (now Rt. 28). After the war, Romney struggled to regain its prominence but the loss of 125 young men and many businesses in the area resulted in a difficult recovery.

