On December 23, 1762, Governor Francis Farquier signed a bill for the establishment of the town of Romney. Simply by the order of business on that particular day, Romney was placed as the 1st town to be incorporated in what is now known as West Virginia.
Through the years Romney has experienced the ebb and flow of all small towns. From a small frontier town to a seat of frontier government in the late 1700s to a town that was torn apart by the Civil War, not because of fierce battles but due to its strategic placement along the Northwestern Turnpike (now Rt. 50) and the Cumberland Road (now Rt. 28). After the war, Romney struggled to regain its prominence but the loss of 125 young men and many businesses in the area resulted in a difficult recovery.
Before and after the start of the 20th century, Romney’s businesses boomed, and the population blossomed from 451 in 1890 to over 2,000 in 1940.
Celebrations of Romney’s birthday and other events have always been popular. This year’s Christmas events have certainly brought back into favor the spirit of our small town. Due to the efforts of many volunteers, Romney is forging ahead putting our small town on the map once again.
Lord Fairfax named our town after one of the “Clique” ports of England (cliq meaning 5 in French). These 5 ports were established along the southeast coast of the English Channel to maintain ships ready for the Crown in case of need. Records indicate Romney, England was 1st established in the 11th century. Located in the County of Kent, “on the water’s edge, a port, where small sailing vessels came and from which they departed, carrying on trade and commerce with other countries”.
Today there is Old Romney (pop. 215 in 2011), the original location and located 2 miles east is New Romney (pop. 6,996 in 2011), a market town situated on rich, agricultural land reclaimed from the sea after the harbor began to silt up. The harbor which provided the livelihood for the town is now more than a mile away.
One of our biggest celebrations was the 175th Anniversary of Romney on Sept. 1, 1937. The Hampshire Review celebrated with a 4-page supplement featuring the anniversary and a trip to England, by Romney native Sallie Cornwell Ailes.
While visiting Canterbury, Mrs. Ailes noticed that she was only 27 miles from Romney, so she asked to go there. There was much festivity in town as her trip coincided with the coronation of King George VI. The Hampshire Review shows a picture of High Street in Romney, England, most likely the origin of the name of one of our streets. Her 1937 description is as follows: “It has the feeling of age, of peacefulness and of real homes, or as the English express it, a ‘homely’ town. I enjoyed seeing its winding streets with the old-world brick houses. Some had thatched roofs, and all have lovely gardens filled with bright flowers. Over all is the fresh salt air from the sea.”
The closing line in the 1937 Review article is one that I will quote to close. “It is believed that we are just entering upon a period of ‘town and home beautification’ and of general civic improvement which will make Romney the most beautiful and attractive town in the state as well as the best in which to live.” Seems to ring true with the town today, don’t you think?
For more information about Hampshire County history, please visit www.fortpearsallpress.com, Hampshire History Facebook page, and Hampshire Times Facebook page.
Dan Oates is a Romney resident and local historian. He is retired from the W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and Blind, coordinator of Space Camp® for Interested Visually Impaired Students in Huntsville, Ala., and a chair caner. His book, the Hanging Rock Rebel, is a favorite among local history enthusiasts.
