Tom Lewis

Just about every large organization in this country, from retail companies to medical practices, has constructed an elaborate automated procedure that they call customer service. It is misnamed. Almost without exception, “customer service” is, in reality, corporate service designed to enhance the convenience of the business, not the customer, and to make sure no corporate employee has to actually talk with a customer, let alone an annoyed customer. 

No organization hires enough people to handle the easily predictable volume of customer calls, so the first thing that happens when you finally have to call is you get put on hold. Tinny, upbeat digital music blasts in your ear, and every 30 seconds, a very enthusiastic recording reminds you that “we care about your call.” Just not enough to answer it. It will be answered, says the voice that sounds like it is on some spectacular controlled substance, “In the order in which it was received,” Years have passed since I first heard that formulation, and I still do not know what it means. Are some calls in disorder when received?

