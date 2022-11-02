Last month we looked at ballot measures 2 and 4, and I, at least, concluded they are blatant power grabs. This month we look at ballot measures 1 and 3. Each has a backstory, but that is about all they have in common.
The first, the “No Court Authority over Impeachment” measure seems to remove the basic “checks and balances” of the state government, at least where impeachment is concerned. It stems from the attempted impeachment of the entire WV Supreme Court in 2018 for misappropriating state funds. Temporary Supreme Court justices ruled the state constitution’s separation of powers clause prevented the Senate from conducting the impeachment trial.
So…clearly there’s a problem. But, to say the Supreme Court should have no authority over impeachment whatsoever doesn’t seem to be the solution. Impeachment should never be invoked for frivolous purposes, and hence there should be at least some restriction to its usage. Just as in the federal government, the reasons for impeachment are so broad that just about anything can be made to fit. Back to the drawing board!
The dogma: The first amendment talks about the “separation of church and state”.
Definition: according to dictionary.law.com, a corporation is “an organization formed with state governmental approval to act as an artificial person to carry on business (or other activities), which can sue or be sued, and (unless it is non-profit) can issue shares of stock to raise funds with which to start a business or increase its capital.”
The dogma is, of course, false. According to www.whitehouse.gov, “The First Amendment provides that Congress make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting its free exercise.” So congress can’t favor one religion over another or, indeed, any religion over none. It also can’t say you have to be religious, or that you can’t be any certain religion. And congress can’t prohibit the free exercise of any religion.
Ballot measure 3 authorizes the incorporation of religious denominations and churches. At first blush, this looks like it is breaching the wall between church and state. How can a church become a corporation which, by its very definition is a creation of the state (government)? And yet, since nonreligious entities, such as non-profit corporations, are allowed to incorporate, how can the state prohibit a religious entity from incorporating?
The latter is the position that has been taken in every other state in the union. WV’s law is actually a holdover from a law on the books in VA at the time WV separated from VA. VA’s law was declared unconstitutional in 2001. It seems only a matter of time until WV’s law is also struck down. In this one case, the legislature has put forth a ballot measure that should pass. Now, whether or not a church or other religious entity should incorporate is an entirely different matter and, fortunately, not one we average citizens need to address.
Alyson Reeves has a Ph.D. in Mathematics and an M.S. in Computer Science, both from Cornell University. She worked in research in those fields for 25 years at the Center for Computing Sciences before retiring to Levels, following in her parents’ footsteps. Her interests include dogs, hiking, music, cooking, and most recently, vermiculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.