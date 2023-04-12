Have you ever been cooking, thinking you’re doing everything just right, turn your head for a second, and all the sudden the pot boils over. That’s life, right? We just accept that it happens sometimes, try to change the temperature, and hope for the best next time.
Enter this month’s topic – school shootings. This is going to be one of those controversial things where some may agree, and some may disagree with me. To each their own. Here is my take:
So, what if there was a way to keep the water from boiling over, even while running the burner on max capacity, and achieving the highest water temperature possible for our little residential stoves? You’re kidding…there is?
A simple wooden spoon.
Now, the wooden spoon analogy may come into play later in a different context, but try to follow this for now.
For years, politicians and extremists have called for the banning of assault rifles and reduced capacity magazines. The NRA fights back to defend our rights, lots of words are said, but not much really gets done. All this is doing is removing the pan from the burner for a second, letting it cool down, before returning to the heat to be boiled again, just waiting for it to boil over.
You see, you must understand that evil exists in this world. It always has, and it always will. Accepting that fact is step one. There is no peaceful utopia. Now I’m not saying we must live in fear, but being realistic is the first step to a mild amount of sanity.
Evil will persist, and in times of crisis, it takes the proverbial “good guy with a gun, to stop a bad guy with a gun.” Granted, it doesn’t have to be guns anymore; evildoers will use cars, trucks, knives, bombs, airplanes, etc. to accomplish their goals of destruction.
What about altering the temperature? Well, that works for a while, but can still result in a pot boiling over. That’s background checks for gun buyers.
Now don’t get me wrong: I believe that background checks are a good thing. I also believe that Joe Schmo off the street shouldn’t be able to walk into a gun show and walk out with a gun. And for the most part, the current gun laws have addressed that. But you still hear of these shootings where people passed the requirements, and still committed a heinous act. That’s the persisting evil.
You can never eliminate that. Ever.
Lowering the heat still can result in that pot boiling over, OR not allow you to achieve the end result required in the first place. Sure, you can keep it from exiting the pan, but then the item would never get cooked. That’s the byproduct that is left when the good guy no longer has a gun to protect against the bad guy.
Criminals are just that – criminals – and inherently they don’t follow the rules and laws of the land. If you think a piece of paper keeps them from obtaining a gun, or a sign keeps them from taking it somewhere, you have truly lost touch with reality.
Enter the wooden spoon. A solution so simple, yet so powerful. No, I’m not talking about parents using that at home – yet.
The spoon protects the stove, by keeping the water from boiling over. It absorbs the steam and heat, and doesn’t allow the excess to escape. How on earth does that help with guns and school shootings?
Simple: Every school needs a wooden spoon, or two, for good measure.
We protect our most valuable assets with guns. Society accepts this as a norm and expects it. The gun isn’t the tool that is accepted, it’s the concept of the person carrying it or using it. The secret service agent, the local police officer, the military members. Yes, they all receive training, and I’ll accept that as a point of argument for the people that say, “that’s different, not everyone needs to carry a gun.”
We must protect our schools as we do our valued assets. Our children are our future. Instead of sending $80 billion to Ukraine, how about we staff every single school with the appropriate number of dedicated school resource officers required to cover the school effectively?
Why don’t we upgrade security systems and have limited points of entry? These are all fixes that could be done, and well under that money we send overseas.
“I don’t want my kid going to school in a war zone,” referring to the imagery of “kitted-up” armed guards at entry points. That’s a fair thought process, but no one says they have to look that way.
If you fly, chances are, there is a person on your plane carrying a gun to defend you, and you have no clue who it is. The guards for our schools could be the same way. Plain clothes, normal-looking, everyday Joe, who is trained to keep a school safe.
That’s the fix to the school-shooting problem. Not eliminating guns.
Rocks were weapons in two main instances in the bible: David and Goliath, and Cain and Abel. The person using the rock defined the good and bad with their intent. Defending those that can’t defend is morally and ethically acceptable. Because, as stated before, EVIL exists everywhere.
Also, parents that I see making social media posts that you’re terrified to send your kids to school. You should be terrified to have them in the car everyday as well, as motor vehicles are the second leading cause of child (ages 0-19) death.
Firearm deaths in that age group do amount for the most, but the statistic doesn’t delineate the root of the firearm death, i.e. Gang-related, suicide, accidental or homicide.
No child should die, ever. Every child should be safe, always.
But we, as a society, should do better to instill proper values (wooden spoon again?), teaching how to not live in fear, and advocate for changes that will protect our children, without the use of a single metal sign that reads, “no guns allowed.”
And that my friends, is the boiling point.
Bryan Beverage is a firefighter-paramedic, flight paramedic, small business owner, husband, and father from Romney, with a master’s degree from West Virginia University – Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
