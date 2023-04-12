Bryan Beverage column logo

Have you ever been cooking, thinking you’re doing everything just right, turn your head for a second, and all the sudden the pot boils over. That’s life, right? We just accept that it happens sometimes, try to change the temperature, and hope for the best next time.

Enter this month’s topic – school shootings. This is going to be one of those controversial things where some may agree, and some may disagree with me. To each their own. Here is my take:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.