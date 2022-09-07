Remember the Kansas experiment of 2012? That year, Gov. Brownback enacted historic tax cuts for businesses and the wealthy, as well as significant spending cuts, in a bid to improve Kansas’s economy significantly, and to create some 23,000 jobs. The result was an economic disaster. The tax cuts were rolled back in 2017 by a Republican legislature that overrode the Governor’s veto. Clearly, corporate tax cuts are not the magic ALEC and Arthur Laffer would have you believe. But what about corporate tax increases?
The Dogma: When corporate taxes go up, employees pay the price. When corporate taxes go down, the economy gets a boost, thus helping employees. True?
Definition: According to Wikipedia, “Supply-side economics is a macroeconomic theory that postulates economic growth can be most effectively fostered by lowering taxes, decreasing regulation and allowing free trade.” This is also known as trickle-down economics, or Reaganomics.
The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 (TCJA) is the unofficial name for the large set of changes to the Revenue Code of 1986, signed into law by President Trump. The TCJA was predicated on supply-side economics. Where did the money that the TCJA took from the government actually go?
For a short time, the economy did grow faster than had been predicted without the TCJA, but 2 years after the TCJA was enacted, the International Monetary Fund found that “balance sheet data for listed (S&P 500) firms suggest(ed) that only about 20 percent of the increase in corporate cash balances since the passage of the TCJA (had) been used for capital and R&D spending. Much of the remainder was used for share buybacks, dividend payouts, and other asset-liability planning and balance sheet adjustments.”
In other words, the rich got richer, and the poor stayed poor.
The main problem here was timing. The TCJA was enacted at a time when the economy was already doing quite well, and certainly not in a recession. Additionally, corporations didn’t need the money; the corporate tax rate was already relatively low. But the other unintended accomplishment of the TCJA was to increase the projected national debt between 1/2 and 2 trillion over a 10-year span. That debt is owned by all of us, so we’re paying corporations 5 times the going rate for their capital and R&D spending. Not a very good deal.
What about tax increases on corporations? What will this 15% minimum tax on corporations embedded in the Inflation Reduction Act do? If you have been in the position of having made a lot of money one year, while also having a lot of deductions, you may have had to pay an “alternative minimum tax.” The 15% minimum tax on corporations would act similarly. It would ensure that any corporation that, on the books, made over $1 billion in profit (but may actually be able to claim it made nothing due to deductions) would have to pay at least a 15% tax on the profits they report to shareholders. Essentially, it plugs some weird holes in the tax code.
Who actually pays corporate taxes? It’s some combination of shareholders, consumers and employees. According to the Tax Policy Center, “Shareholders, in the short run and, mostly, in the long run, bear the burden of higher corporate tax rates.” According to the Congressional Budget Office, less than a quarter would fall on workers. As those at the top of the income spectrum tend to have the most money in shares, and also have the highest wages, this makes corporate taxes “progressive.” That is, wealthier individuals bear more of the tax burden than those not so fortunate. Thus, the overall effect is to reduce income inequality.
The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, as well as many others, have found income inequality slows economic growth. So it would seem that modestly taxing corporations would have the effect of boosting economic growth by reducing income inequality (as well as providing much needed funds to reduce the national debt). The truth is, all of these analyses are guesses, to some degree, as it is impossible to take into account every nuance that might affect the result. Nevertheless, most of us would prefer our tax dollars be spent on things that benefit us directly, not on adding to shareholder wealth.
