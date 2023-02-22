For some time now, serious researchers have been looking into the realities of how much disinformation is on the Internet, how effectively it is spread, and what its effects are on politics, events and people. A major addition to this growing body of work has just been made by a paper by three European academics published in the journal “Social Media + Society.” (Here is a link to the study; it contains scores of links to other studies that support the findings I am summarizing here. https://journals.sagepub.com/doi/10.1177/20563051221150412
1. There’s really not that much fake news on the Internet.
I know that contradicts conventional wisdom (which, of course, is not wisdom at all). Objective measures of the content of social media find that it consists overwhelmingly of memes intended to entertain — with humor, cute pets and wildlife, sensuality, profound sayings and the like. News and information intended to inform occupy a relatively small space, and most of it originate with legitimate news organizations. 70% of social media users say they rarely or never post about political or social issues. And in the words of the latest study, “the scientific literature is clear. Unreliable news, including false, deceptive, low-quality, or hyper-partisan news, represents a minute portion of people’s information diet.”
2. Not many people pay any attention to disinformation.
Res earch shows that when people see a post alleging a clearly biased point of view — “Biden is senile,” or “the election was stolen from Trump” — the only people who click on it are the ones who already believe it. They are not looking for information in order to form an opinion; they are looking for ammunition with which to defend their predetermined opinion.
The hyperventilators generate a lot of scary numbers. For example: During the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign, the top 20 fake news stories on Facebook accumulated nearly nine million shares, reactions, and comments. Wow. A huge number, and very concerning. But this study points out that if each member of Facebook during that time period had reacted to one piece of content each week, the fake news traffic would represent less than one-half of one percent of the overall activity.
3. As a result of 2., very few people are influenced by disinformation.
When confronted with a story that contradicts their predetermined opinions, people simply ignore it. Hyperventilating stories on, for example, the Russian disinformation campaign in the 2016 presidential election always emphasizes the number of stories that were posted or sent. This is what Politico reported in the aftermath:
“In total, Russian operations included over 10 million tweets, over 1,000 YouTube videos, roughly 116,000 Instagram posts and more than 60,000 unique Facebook posts, New Knowledge found. That translated to a reach of over 120 million people on Facebook and 20 million on its subsidiary, Instagram.”
Huge numbers, deeply concerning. Until you realize that Hillary Clinton spent twice what the Russians spent on social media and was unable to influence the electorate in her favor. Or until you read the many studies since that have found that the effect of the Russian effort was vanishingly small.
The Internet advertising industry is huge, but does it really work? Or is it largely a Wizard-of-Oz illusion maintained for our distraction and entertainment? Few have tried to find out. But a few years ago, Proctor and Gamble got to wondering whether the money it was spending on social media was effective. So in the fourth quarter of 2016, they cut their social media budget by $140 million per day. Guess what happened. Absolutely nothing.
Yet the wizard behind the curtain continues to pull our levers and gleefully sows division and misinformation wherever it can. And while the American people are still measurably far smarter and more decent than the manipulators, the constant fog of falsehoods rolling out of every screen around us makes it ever more difficult to practice reality-based, critical thinking.
