Around the Corner July 26

Shelter employees Vicki and Cheyanna get a little doggy therapy from two cuddly rescued puppies.

Just Around the Corner from Sunrise Summit, down U.S. 50, onto Dolan Road, and up the gravel Kerr Drive — just past the recycling center — is a pack of howling, happy hearts. Happy because these dogs have landed at Hampshire County’s animal shelter.

Peter Wood

Animal shelters may not seem a likely place for happiness, but the folks at this shelter create a loving and caring environment for the dogs before they are adopted. There are five women that work at the animal shelter from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.

