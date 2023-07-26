Just Around the Corner from Sunrise Summit, down U.S. 50, onto Dolan Road, and up the gravel Kerr Drive — just past the recycling center — is a pack of howling, happy hearts. Happy because these dogs have landed at Hampshire County’s animal shelter.
Animal shelters may not seem a likely place for happiness, but the folks at this shelter create a loving and caring environment for the dogs before they are adopted. There are five women that work at the animal shelter from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. daily.
“We love what we do,” said Patsy Weakley, the shelter’s director. “We take care of the dogs and give them what they need.”
Like Scout. He is a big male Rottweiler but needed great care to reach a healthy weight before he could be adopted.
“He is just a love bug,” Patsy said about Scout. “We know there will be a lot of people willing to adopt him because he is a purebred.” That is why applications are reviewed thoroughly before an adoption is approved.
Scout was adopted. He headed to his new home with a cheeky grin and a happy heart.
“We want what is best for the dog,” Patty explained. “We check references and veterinary history on every application.” The dog’s welfare is their highest priority.
“There is a lot to do every day to care for and feed our dogs. We also make sure they get attention and time outside,” Patty explains. “And I am thankful for Chrissy, my right-hand woman.”
They love their work, but it is not an easy job. It can take an emotional toll. There are cases of animal abuse where the shelter is called in to rescue the animals.
“There have been times where I cried all the way home,” Patty reflected, staring at the floor. “Some people don’t seem to care; it’s just a dog to them. I don’t understand.”
The staff will nurse the dogs back to health if they can. They only euthanize a dog when it is terminally ill and severely suffering.
“The dogs are our therapy, too,” Patty added. “If we are having a hard time, we can go sit and hug one of the dogs.” The shelter can hold a lot of those dogs, up to 21 dogs. Unfortunately, they are almost always full in the spring and summer.
“Warm weather comes, and people just open their doors and let the dogs run,” Patty said. “So many are well-trained, good dogs, but nobody comes to claim them.”
The hard-working staff doesn’t do it alone. There are dedicated volunteers, donors, and businesses that are helping the dogs too.
Romney’s Tractor Supply Store donates items every two weeks and sponsored a fun benefit pet contest at the Peach Festival. The Capon Bridge Library collects donations, and volunteers deliver them to the shelter.
Every month Roxy Dawson sends a check and William Mallohan sends donations via Chewy. Candy and Bruce Kibby are also regular donors, often providing money to cover the adoption fee for someone who can not afford it. These are just a few.
“We are so grateful for all the donations and people involved,” Patty smiles. “Like Mrs. Margaret Shrewsbury, who donated our outdoor dog pens, and our volunteer vet, Chris, whom we can always count on.”
To donate items, volunteer or learn more about adopting a dog, call the staff at 304-671-4704 or 304-359-0226 or visit their Facebook page. The shelter is located on Kerr Drive in Augusta and is named for Colonel Gee, who served as the animal control officer for Hampshire County for 22 years.
It is difficult to think about a dog in an unhappy situation. Still, it is comforting to know there are volunteers, donors and good-hearted staff at the animal shelter making a dog’s life better just Around the Corner.
With a farm background and degrees from West Virginia University in forestry and entomology, Peter Wood completed his 30-year career as a science communicator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Now retired and living full-time in Hampshire County, he is exploring our rivers, forests and communities to share their stories.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.