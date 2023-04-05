Several months ago, Franklin town councilman Bruce Minor made a casual statement in a city meeting that ran counter to a line stoutly pushed by the national media and federal government.
Minor, who also serves as a first responder and sits on the board of the Potomac Valley Transit Authority stated that electric vehicles, now commonly called “EVs,” could not be the future of transportation, at least in much of the country. He shared that these vehicles, especially trucks and buses that use EV technology, can neither handle mountains nor cold temperatures.
With the federal government strong-arming the automobile industry into forcing EVs on the public, this could cause serious problems in much of the country – if there was not an alternative that could perform at least as well as traditional gasoline and diesel propulsion.
Recently Doug Pixler, Potomac Valley Transit Authority executive director, gave a presentation to Region 8 concerning a major project. PVTA applied for an alternative fuels grant from the federal government to create a design for a “hydrogen hub.”
Suzanne Park, communications director for PVTA, explained, “it’s not something we’re wanting to do for fun…it’s a federal directive, at least for now.”
According to Park, the Biden Administration requires all heavy duty vehicles to be at zero emissions by 2035-2040. Although a Republican president and/or Congress could reverse course, PVTA cannot count on common sense to rule the day.
Pixler adds that the hub could also supply fuel for hydrogen cell emergency service vehicles.
A hydrogen hub would transform water into hydrogen fuel, which when used only produces water as a byproduct. The fuel does not burn, but the chemical energy is transformed into electrical energy, which runs the motors. Currently, hydrogen fuel costs four times more per gallon than gasoline, but the fuel cells are 2.5 times more efficient. Local production of hydrogen fuel on a mass scale could bring the cost down while efficiency should improve over time.
Pixler was quoted by FuelCellsWorks as informing the Mineral County Commission that “we’ll be the test area for the state of West Virginia. We are very excited about where we’re going with this.”
PVTA applied for a grant that would pay $5 million for the design phase. A future grant could provide $10-$15 million more to construct the hub. If built, the hub would use a solar array to power the conversion process. Hydrogen can be stored in certain types of underground caverns, a natural feature underlying many parts of the Potomac Highlands. In fact, the State of West Virginia is looking for suitable locations under state owned lands for that purpose.
Last summer, WBOY reported on a similar project taking shape in the Utah desert near a town called Delta. This project transformed a coal-fired power plant into a hybrid hydrogen and natural gas facility. Experts call this hybrid use “blue” or “gray” hydrogen.
This region of Utah, not unlike the Potomac Highlands, produces fuel for liberal city customers. Delta councilman Nicholas Killpack was quoted in WBOY explaining, “everyone, irrespective of their political opinion, recognizes California doesn’t want coal. Whether we want to sell it to them or not, they’re not going to buy it.”
Setting aside the questionable science behind the media version of “climate change,” hydrogen as a fuel poses tremendous opportunities for West Virginia. Added to the “all of the above” energy equation that most political leaders have embraced, it could help to eventually provide cheap and reliable fuel for personal vehicles as well.
Imagine getting fuel for a car produced by people earning good money just a few miles down US 220, rather than across the country or from tin pot dictators around the globe. That is a potential future for the Potomac Highlands.
Stephen Smoot served as Eastern Panhandle Regional Director for Congressman Alex Mooney, Director of Academic Programs at National Journalism Center in Washington D.C., and taught U.S., Western, Ancient, and West Virginia history in both the Marshall and West Virginia University systems. He earned his PhD in history from West Virginia University in 2011 and lives with his family in Purgitsville.
