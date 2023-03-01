Alyson Reeves

The Public Service Commission (PSC) consists of three members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state senate. One of the commissioners must be a lawyer with at least 10 years’ work experience as a member of a state bar. The PSC’s mission statement includes that it must “balance the interests of current and future utility service customers with the general interest of the state’s economy and the interests of the utilities.” Sadly, their representation of “utility service customers” (e.g., residential electric users) is severely lacking. We, the public, have been left paying for bad decisions and outright mismanagement of resources for years. Read on because history is trying to repeat itself.

The Dogma: Coal-powered electricity is the cheapest for WV.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.