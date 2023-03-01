The Public Service Commission (PSC) consists of three members appointed by the governor and confirmed by the state senate. One of the commissioners must be a lawyer with at least 10 years’ work experience as a member of a state bar. The PSC’s mission statement includes that it must “balance the interests of current and future utility service customers with the general interest of the state’s economy and the interests of the utilities.” Sadly, their representation of “utility service customers” (e.g., residential electric users) is severely lacking. We, the public, have been left paying for bad decisions and outright mismanagement of resources for years. Read on because history is trying to repeat itself.
The Dogma: Coal-powered electricity is the cheapest for WV.
(Approximate) definition: a “regulated utility” is one that is subject to PSC limitations on what it may charge ratepayers (i.e., consumers) for its product. A “deregulated (or unregulated) utility” is one whose rates are determined by market forces and who is beholden to its shareholders to get the most amount of money it can for its product.
(Note: The facts below, except where noted, can all be found in the book, “The Coal Trap” by James M. Van Nostrand.)
FirstEnergy, I would bet, is familiar to most of us. It owns the Pleasants Station, a coal-fired power plant, through its unregulated subsidiary, Allegheny Energy Supply. Coal has been an inefficient (read: more expensive) way to generate electricity since 2015 (according to the EIA). Initially, (fracked) natural gas was the main reason for this. Now, renewable energy sources (wind, solar and hydropower, for example) are also cheaper ways to generate electricity than coal. Thus, the Pleasants Station coal plant is not efficient, and it is not a moneymaker for its shareholders.
To rectify this situation, in 2017, FirstEnergy tried to transfer Pleasants Station from its unregulated subsidiary to its regulated subsidiaries, Mon Power and Potomac Edison.
If it had succeeded, it would have made its case to the PSC that it needed to charge higher rates for the electricity produced by the plant to recoup the fuel cost (i.e., coal).
Thus, a money-losing power station would be offloaded from shareholders, and we consumers would pay for it.
This has already happened with other plants.
Don’t believe me? Look at your electric bill. From 2008 to 2020, the average price of electricity in WV increased at a rate five times the national average. We went from extremely cheap rates to about average rates. Our electric bills, however, are actually close to the highest in the country. This is because there are two sides to the investment equation that electricity companies can consider, given a projected shortfall in supply. They can do the obvious, i.e., build another power plant (the supply side of the equation). Or they can invest in programs that help consumers conserve energy (the demand side of the equation).
In most of the country, both sides of that equation are examined and leveraged. Only the “build another plant” option is ever considered in West Virginia.
Thus, we continue to live in drafty houses with inefficient baseboard heat that eats kilowatts at a ridiculous rate.
And we pay extra for the privilege because over 90 percent of the electricity we’re consuming is generated by coal.
According to the book referenced above, “the cost of operating an existing coal plant is now much higher than building and operating a new wind or solar facility.”
Now, the proposed sale in 2017 did not go through. But never fear. FirstEnergy is trying again. As reported in “The Logan Banner” on Jan. 4, 2023, “The Public Service Commission’s order Friday requires Mon Power and Potomac Edison to file a report with the commission evaluating a potential purchase of the 1,368-megawatt Pleasants Power Station in Willow Island, Pleasants County by March 31.” In the same article, they mention that a rate increase of about 4.8 percent will be added to the average Mon Power and Potomac Edison residential customer monthly bill. And these are not the only dirty dealings of the PSC. Read the book. The bottom line is that the WV public is not being served by the PSC. Stay tuned next month when we’ll examine the “WV needs coal for the jobs it provides” myth.
Alyson Reeves has a Ph.D. in Mathematics and an M.S. in Computer Science, both from Cornell University. She worked in research in those fields for 25 years at the Center for Computing Sciences before retiring to Levels, following in her parents’ footsteps. Her interests include dogs, hiking, music, cooking, and most recently, vermiculture.
