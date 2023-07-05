The county fair is coming up – let’s go!
The Plymouth State Fair near where I grew up billed itself as “the best 5 days of summer.” Held in late August, it was the last big event before we headed back to school.
In its heyday, the Plymouth Historical Society reports, it attracted over 50,000 fairgoers. Held annually on the Plymouth fairgrounds since 1871, it was doing so well in the early 1990s that it expanded to 11 days.
And then it was gone – closed in 1997, and I still wonder how and why.
It was much like the Hampshire County Fair, with livestock barns and judging, and exhibit halls for produce and baked and canned goods and 4-H projects for which judges awarded ribbons.
There was a Ferris wheel and some other rides, and a former racetrack used for entertainment that included tractor pulls and demolition derbies.
The Plymouth fairgrounds were dry and dusty, lacking the grass and trees that make the Hampshire County Fairgrounds so delightful, but as a child, I never minded. It was too much fun roaming free with friends and spending money in my pocket.
We went through all the exhibits, discussing the judging. One of my goals in life was to bake a blue ribbon pie, and I came home each year with new reasons why my parents should please, please, please let me raise a lamb to exhibit.
My hometown wasn’t a farming community, really. The thin layer of topsoil over our rocky land had been exhausted early on, and though farmhouses and outbuildings remained, just a few crumbling stone walls among the trees were left to hint at the fields that once covered the hillside behind our house.
However, everyone had a vegetable garden and perhaps a rhubarb patch or chokecherries and apple trees. Women cooked and canned and baked, and some people tended farm animals on the side, while working at jobs in the small factories that once were common in rural New England.
So few people garden anymore. They may look for “organic” (if they can afford it) or a country of origin on labels, but have nothing beyond that to tell them where their food comes from and how it was raised.
Agricultural fairs celebrate a connection with the land, a way of life that is all too easily lost.
Fairs celebrate the accomplishments of young people in the Future Farmers of America and 4-H clubs. With the Plymouth fair gone, there is no FFA at the regional high school and only one 4-H club left in the area.
Local participation in FFA and 4-H remains high, with the number of young people exhibiting animals at the fair increasing this year, and we all benefit from this. There is a lot to be said for knowing where your food comes from. Foods sold in grocery stores may be recalled due to contamination from E. coli, salmonella, or listeria, but I’ve never heard of problems with food bought from local farm stands.
Remember how when Covid hit, everything shut down, and people elsewhere complained about food shortages - especially of meat?
Local farms still had plenty of meat available to us, and though supply chain problems left shelves in Food Lion’s meat section bare, Hampshire Meats’ display cases were full of 5-lb. bags of chicken breasts and ground beef.
So July is here, and when the fourth week of the month comes along, come support the fair that celebrates the local farmers who feed us and the young people preparing to follow in their footsteps.
Meet me at the fair.
Sydney Maurer has lived or taught in 16 states (two in Brazil) and Washington, D.C. She now makes her home in Augusta.
