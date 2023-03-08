When tasked with a discussion on a glass of water, most people resort to the old faithful personality test: is the glass half empty or half full?
Let’s be a little more abstract, and question this instead: Is it water, H2O, (high-quality H2O for our Waterboy fans), or aqua? Each of you may have your own “go-to” when referencing water, or if you are from the state of New Jersey, wooder, but the difference in names doesn’t make one person right and another one wrong.
That’s where we are headed this week – the old adage of opinions are like (insert whatever you wish), everybody has one.
I know, seems slightly oxymoronic for someone writing in the opinion section to proclaim, but I’m not claiming to be right or wrong about anything, just trying to state the facts.
The fact is, that there was an absolute UPROAR throughout the county as the names for the three new elementary schools were revealed. We (collectively speaking) were tasked with naming the new schools, which will last our community for decades to come. Mind you, there are over 23,000 people residing in Hampshire County as of the latest U.S. Census Bureau statistics.
It should be common knowledge that there is no chance of getting everyone to agree on one of the three names, let alone all three. And it should also be pointed out that change is difficult to swallow; and there is a lot of change coming with the new schools.
But people were so upset, they started spewing hatred towards things that weren’t even happening. One person that I saw online went on a tirade that they couldn’t believe we were wasting money to changes the names of the schools.
Face, meet Palm.
I wish people would take half the time they spend complaining about the growth and change in this county, to research and understand exactly what is happening. Hampshire County missed the growth boat when Corridor H was shunned from passing through. Now, decades behind in tax base, we are finally starting to make strides in the right direction.
I was fortunate enough to attend the meeting where the names were announced; largely in part because my children were selected to be part of the unveiling team by their principal. The children in attendance from all of the schools had smiles and were genuinely excited.
The neatest thing that occurred was that the schools gave the children the opportunity to become stakeholders; they were tasked with developing the new names. What better way to get kinds excited about school, than to help make it their own?
When kids have buy-in, and they take ownership, they tend to stay more involved, focused, and generally show concern for the outcome of whatever it may be. Having the opportunity to raise a generation of students through new school buildings is extremely exciting.
What people should really be upset about are the changes that have occurred due to budget constraints. At no fault of anyone locally, increases in building costs have forced cuts from the buildings.
Growth is inevitable and will come; from a statistical point of view, these schools will likely see double the growth of the retiring buildings, in less time. I’m not convinced that the new buildings will be adequate to facilitate the growth that will occur in the years to come. Hopefully I’m wrong, and there are contingency plans in place that will allow for expansion.
For now, in the coming months of constructing the new schools, and when the time comes to move students forward, I hope the community will rally the same excitement that the students did. Kids will mimic what they see at home, including thoughts and emotions.
Whether your children will be future Yetis, Honeybees or Black Bears, I hope that you will support them and the schools with as much positivity as possible. They will move on to become Pioneers or Bobcats, and eventually Trojans. Once they graduate, they simply become residents of Hampshire County.
The name of a school doesn’t matter. The size and comfort of the building do have some play in the environmental aspect of the affective domain of learning. Class population and density do have effects as well. But from a holistic view, the only thing that matters is whether the school produces productive members of society.
Education changed drastically when President Bush enacted “No child left behind.” As a matter of fact, that’s pretty much why I left the education field. The world we live in is drastically different than what we (the people that actually read the paper) grew up in.
Technology and information on demand is amazing, yet dangerous. Instructing the youth of today, and grown-ups of tomorrow require a firm foundation. Just like a house foundation wouldn’t be established after the framing and roofing have been done, educational foundation doesn’t start when a child begins public school.
It starts at home. Helping to teach right and wrong, respect for authority, and how to recognize danger. The goal should be for us all to be life-long learners and expect the same for our children.
Let’s set them up for success. Support the schools, support the teachers, and support the cultivation of learning for all our youth. Be excited for new and exciting opportunities and realize that these opportunities aren’t free or cheap. But when it comes to our children; the money shouldn’t even be a concern.
I can’t wait to watch the South Branch Black Bears, chase after the Windy Ridge Honeybees, from high atop Ice Mountain, chilling with the Yetis (and since the abominable snowman doesn’t exist, my over-priced cooler will have to do) with a half-full glass of water.
And that my friends, is the boiling point.
Bryan Beverage is a firefighter-paramedic, flight paramedic, small business owner, husband, and father from Romney, with a master’s degree from West Virginia University – Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
