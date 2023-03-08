Bryan Beverage column logo

When tasked with a discussion on a glass of water, most people resort to the old faithful personality test: is the glass half empty or half full?

Let’s be a little more abstract, and question this instead: Is it water, H2O, (high-quality H2O for our Waterboy fans), or aqua? Each of you may have your own “go-to” when referencing water, or if you are from the state of New Jersey, wooder, but the difference in names doesn’t make one person right and another one wrong.

