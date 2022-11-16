Peter Wood

Just around the corner from Romney, out Jersey Mountain Road, is the farm where Joe Byler and his family raise goats, chickens, pigs and cattle. And a good-sized garden. Joe and his wife have 6 children and all take an active part in farm life.

“I like sledding better than feeding pigs,” Joe’s youngest son offered. That was not a complaint about farm chores, just a preference. After finishing his cookies, he was quick to slip on his cowboy boots to go clean out the barn.

Joe Byler

