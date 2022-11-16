Just around the corner from Romney, out Jersey Mountain Road, is the farm where Joe Byler and his family raise goats, chickens, pigs and cattle. And a good-sized garden. Joe and his wife have 6 children and all take an active part in farm life.
“I like sledding better than feeding pigs,” Joe’s youngest son offered. That was not a complaint about farm chores, just a preference. After finishing his cookies, he was quick to slip on his cowboy boots to go clean out the barn.
“All the children work on the farm,” Joe explained. “It helps them learn life lessons and it is incorporated into their homeschooling.”
Their house smells of cookies! Baking is an important part of the life lessons in the Byler home too.
“Growing up I was the oldest at home and mom put me to work baking,” Joe said. His wife grew up working in her family’s bakery too. Baking is a strong family heritage.
Joe moved his family to Hampshire County in 2007. This part of the state reminded him of his home in Monroe County, West Virginia.
“I knew some folks up here from work and heard good things about the community,” Joe said. “We visited a couple of times and decided it was a good move.”
Joe drove a delivery truck for 9 years and was on the road a lot. He missed spending time with his family and having community involvement. Now he is a sales rep for Walnut Creek Foods. He is still on the road but has more time for his family and the farm.
“I was looking for more community interaction,” Joe said. “I wanted to provide something that hadn’t been here.”
So Joe and his family looked to what they know – baking.
“I wanted to be able to make a positive impact,” Joe reflected. “There is enough negativity in the world.”
They started last summer selling their home-baked items in the parking lot of Exxon at Mountain Top. Building on that success, Joe opened the Bakery Barn in Romney in April of this year.
“Our basic goal is to be an asset and blessing in the community,” Joe said proudly.
Fresh donuts were one of the offerings of the new bakery. Demand was high and it was hard to get donuts at first. It’s still wise to get to the bakery early on Saturdays for donuts.
“My oldest girl runs the bakery,” Joe said. “The other girls help out in the kitchen on site, everything is made there.” Freshness comes right from the kitchen to the shelf.
In addition to freshly baked donuts, bread, pepperoni rolls, cookies, pies and cinnamon rolls, Bakery Barn offers products from Walnut Creek Foods. The bakery recently added jams, jellies and a new peanut butter spread. And chocolates.
“The chocolates are made by the brother of the president of Walnut Creek,” Joe explained. He is careful to select quality products to add to their bakery items. “Things on the shelf are not just coming from a random supplier.”
“The bakery is a work in progress, lots of options,” Joe smiles, hinting at new ventures that may be coming to the bakery. “We want to keep people’s interest.” There is interest from this writer in getting more of those cinnamon rolls.
Now the holiday season is here and folks know they can find local food items and those sweet treats just around the corner.
With a farm background and degrees from West Virginia University in forestry and entomology, Peter Wood completed his 30-year career as a science communicator with the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Now retired and living full-time in Hampshire County, he is exploring our rivers, forests and communities to share their stories.
