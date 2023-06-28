This caught my attention 10 days ago on the news; it was almost like a flash and then it was gone.
On June 16, 2023, after 10 years of putting their heads in the sand, Congress is having hearings on the matter of vulnerability of the power grid from physical attacks like rifles and other means.
The sad thing is it has been 10 years since an attack that virtually no one heard of. It was the outage caused by rifle shots In Metcalf, Calif. I heard about it through a friend back then, and read about the attack where gunman fired on 17 electrical transformers.
According to law enforcement, “this was a well-thought-out attack” and, “prior to the attack, a series of fiber-optic telecommunications cables operated by AT&T were cut by the culprits. Additionally, following the attack, “investigators found small piles of rocks near to where the shots had been fired, the type of formations that can be used to scout firing positions.”
Fast forward to Dec. 3, 2022 – two separate substations were attacked in Moore County, N.C., which is what sparked the June congressional inquiry. One accusation was that the utility company had ignored a Homeland Security bulletin from November warning that critical infrastructure could be targeted.
You can’t protect them all. I for one think that was an asinine comment-accusation by that Congressional delegate. Some of our politicians just like to hear themselves talk.
I could drive around the county and see a multitude of places that would be impossible to protect unless you built a concrete wall, then installed a fence with curled razor wire around it. Even new transformers are subject to sabotage with high-powered rifles.
“The electrical grid has been physically attacked at least six times in Oregon and Western Washington since mid-November 2022, causing growing alarm for law enforcement as well as utilities responsible for parts of the region’s critical infrastructure.” Where was Congress’ outcry then?
On Feb. 6, 2023, the Justice Department announced the arrest of two individuals for planning to attack five electric power transmission substations around Baltimore, Md. Again, where was their outcry? I guess better late than never.
June 5, 2023, Real Clear Energy posted an article titled, “Staying Watchful and Alert on America’s Electric grid Security.”
I quote: “A series of studies and pronouncements by the Trump and Biden Administrations have consistently hammered home that Russia, China, and other bad actors could cause major harm by attacking the U.S. electric grid.” In 2018 the then Director of National Intelligence warned “lights are blinking red.” And according to the Department of Energy, 2022 saw an increase of 77% in physical attacks on the grid.
Now don’t get me wrong – in 2005, Congress did create Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) after the cascading outage 2003 but that was primarily for cyber-attacks.
In 2014, Congressional Research Services wrote a report called “Physical Security of the U.S. Power Grid” citing the Metcalf incident, which prompted the FERC to mandate physical security protocols for substations.
As I said earlier and now here, we are again in 2023 still talking about the same problem. And Congress is sitting up and taking notice. But my question is, will we be talking about this again after something more serious occurs?
There are incidents of problems with the grid and its infrastructure as far back as 1965, which put out power in Ontario, Canada, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and Maryland – which prompted the FERC.
And another major outage more recently (2003) put out power in almost the same locations as the 1965 blackout: Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Ontario, New Jersey, New York, Vermont, Connecticut and Massachusetts. This one was caused by a bug in the system.
I was 12 and living in Massachusetts when the 1965 outage occurred. I also remember the 2003 outage, as I was sitting in a restaurant in D.C. on Capitol Hill when someone handed me a satellite photo of the U.S. and seeing not a single light on in the northeastern part of the U.S. or Canada. It was an eerie feeling.
In 2009, William Forstchen wrote a novel called “One Second After.” The basic gist is an Electromagnetic Pulse (EMP). If one were to be detonated, anywhere it went off would be completely in the dark. No electricity, even if you had a charged device, anything with a circuit board it wouldn’t work because an EMP would fry it.
The fallout from an EMP detonated in the sky would take out everything for a radius of about 1,400 miles. Three strategically placed could put out the power in most if not all of the U.S. And while Forstchen’s book is fiction based on the rear cover, it states, “’One Second After’ has already been cited on the floor of Congress as a book every American should read,” and that was in 2009. The Foreword and Afterword of the book were very telling, explaining what this meant.
Fast forward to November 16, 2015. In his book “Lights Out,” Ted Koppel writes in his opening page “To our grandchildren: Jake and Dylan, Alice and Annabelle, Cole and Grace Anne. Here’s hoping that Opi got it wrong”. That is something we all need to hope: “he got it wrong.”
Just think about this for one millisecond: everything we use today has a microchip or circuit board, or some form of electronic interface in it. Nothing would survive.
In 2016, I remember what follows as if it were yesterday. I was sitting in a common sitting area at the Winchester Medical Center waiting for my wife to finish with one of her treatments. I was reading the book “One Second After” when a nurse walked up to me and asked what I thought of the book.
I was very close to finishing it, and I told her it was an interesting read. She immediately asked if I had read Ted Koppel’s book “Lights Out,” and I said no. I had never heard of it (by the way, this book is not a novel. It’s his research on the topic).
She sat down next to me and told me she was on the hospital’s emergency preparedness team and said she had just returned from a three-day seminar put on by Homeland Security and a pre-reading requirement for the seminar were these two books: “One Second After” and “Lights Out.”
Then she proceeded to tell me that the instructor asked everyone there (everyone being part of a hospital preparedness team somewhere), what would you do if the lights went out?
As expected, everyone said, “The generator would come on,” and he said “great.”
He asked, “Now what do you do when it runs out of fuel.” And they responded “call for more.”
She said he paused and kind of grinned; “OK, but you have no phones and no electricity and everyone you want to call doesn’t have phones or electricity – then what?”
She said, “I kind of felt like a deer caught in the headlights of a car – now what?”
“He said you have to prepare to do medical (“medical” my word) triage. The room took a collective gasp. He said, ‘no one is coming, what’s next?’ I felt gut punched.”
Her pager went off and she had to leave.
Have you have ever had a power outage that lasted more than a couple of hours or a day? Or maybe a couple of days; then you have barely a glimpse of what it’s like? I remember a blizzard, a Nor’easter to be exact, when I was 13 growing up on New England, temps around zero, the snow was as tall as I was.
When the power went out, we all huddled around the cast iron radiator with blankets to keep warm; I don’t remember how long it took the power to come back on but it felt like forever.
Recently, this past December we had the ice storm and our power was out for four and a half days. And back during hurricane Isabel in 2003, it was seven or eight days before our road got electricity back. And in between then and now, we’ve have had a few two, three-day outages.
I write this in part because we can’t depend on our government to rectify this problem with our electricity – not anytime in the near future. One of the many things that they talked about during this meeting and had comments about was that many of these transformers can take six to seven months to get and the largest of them can take 18 months to two years to get once ordered. Most companies don’t keep an inventory of them.
And yet, what most people don’t know is that Congress has put in place regulations to have utility companies change over all of their transformers to more energy efficient ones by 2027. According to one presentation to Congress, this is an impossible task primarily because of the lingering side effects on the supply chain due to Covid-19 and the fact that many of these transformers come from out of the country.
Also, in America this special metal needed to create these transformers has extreme availability limitations.
I’m not a prepper or a doomsday person, but we have to be prepared to take care of ourselves, our families and friends, neighbors if need be.
In Koppel’s book, he said that the Amish and Mormons have the best chance of survival. The Amish because they don’t use electricity, and the Mormon’s because they are already prepared.
As I close, during the hearing on June 16, some of those on the sub-committee said they needed to put a moratorium on changing these transformers.
You think?! No one will invest in keeping backup transformers in stock if in three years they will have to discard them. The average life of a utility transformer is 30 years.
This below link is a good
read on the moratorium on
some of these regulations needed to fix our infrastructure. https://www.utilitydive.com/news/utilities-improved-transformer-efficiency-is-important-but-goal-
could-thr/646396/
Also look at Real Clear Energy’s post on June 5, 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.