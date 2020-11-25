Well, as healthy as an out-of-shape, overweight 64-year-old with blood sugar and blood pressure issues can be.
Oh, and hearing loss and vision issues enough to turn a normal person cross-eyed.
But somehow, some way, I have avoided contracting COVID-19 at a time when half of our small staff was sidelined by the virus.
That’s a relief not just to me, but also my family.
And that’s not to say the pandemic hasn’t affected me more than usual the past 10 days or so.
There’s a stress that has eaten at me every waking hour since we all at the Review learned on Nov. 13 that we might have been exposed to the virus. (Turns out, we definitely were.)
It’s a stress about how we can do the vital job we do, publishing important news for Hampshire County with half the staff quarantined by their positive test results and the rest of us quarantined until we’ve made it through 14 days (which ends this Friday) without contracting the virus.
None of us can actually go to a government meeting or community event or the Judicial Center or a school or anywhere to cover news because we’re either positive or quarantined. So we improvise.
There’s a stress worrying about the people in my work circle who have had the virus. Fortunately, each case seems to have been mild. A couple are already symptom free again and cleared to rejoin the human race.
It’s also a stress about whether any sniffle or tickle at the back of my throat or upset stomach is an indication that I have symptoms. They weren’t; I haven’t.
But the worry lingers, every time I check my temperature, every time I brew a cup of coffee and wonder if I’ll be able to smell it.
And especially every time I sit down to eat (often) and wonder if I’ll actually taste my food. So far, so good.
There’s a stress in not being able to go to the store, or grab a bite to eat at a restaurant, or even stop in the street while we’re walking Tucker, the world’s greatest puppy, and talk to a neighbor driving by.
But these things shall pass. By God’s grace — and decree from the Hampshire County Health Department — we should all be back to normal next week, preparing for Christmas and the brighter promise of 2021.
Our COVID-19 outbreak has put a crimp in our operation, but it has not lessened our resolve to be the best source for news in Hampshire County.
Our outbreak has certainly heightened our alertness to how the virus disrupts lives of everyone, not just those infected.
And it has strengthened our resolve to cover the story of this pandemic even more thoroughly and to advocate for every effort to contain it — from wearing face coverings to being vaccinated when that time arrives shortly.
Even if I — and you — appear healthy for now.
