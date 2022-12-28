You’ve heard the old statement that “time flies when you’re having fun.” Well, the older you get, the faster time flies whether you are having fun or not.
I can’t believe that in just a few days, 2022 will be over and 2023 is starting. And while 2022 was very busy it seemed like just yesterday it started.
Restrictions from Covid were starting to be eased. Travel was getting better and people were actually standing around and talking to one another. Albeit there were still some mask wearers.
Having said all that, life can be fun depending on how you define fun. Sometimes it just a simple matter of hanging out with young people. You noticed I didn’t say old people because I believe you’re as old as you want to be. Well, let me clarify that, as old as your body tells you you are. And some days that’s old!
Fun can be doing things like serving others in need. I like to help restore lives by either building or rebuilding homes as I’ve mentioned before. Sometimes fun can be getting outside your comfort zone you know like sky diving, hang gliding, bungee-jumping just to mention a few. OK, none of these are on my bucket list, so scratch those. I have other things I like to spend my money on.
It’s with hope that I look forward to 2023. A hope that it will start off warmer than it has been these last few days. A hope that Congress will stop spending money it (we) doesn’t have. A hope that I will be able to clean up all the downed trees and limbs that came down during the ice storm before 2024. I say all this kind of tongue-in-cheek.
My true hope is that we as a country, and society will come together to personally do more for those in need. There are those children within our own community that go home on weekends not knowing if they will have food to eat.
There are elderly men and women who are unable to do the basic things we take for granted like taking out the trash or being able to keep up with the maintenance on their home. Some would be grateful to have someone come by and just sit a while and talk to them.
According to the CDC, more than 1/3 of adults aged 45 and older feel lonely, and nearly 1/4 of adults aged 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated. If you know someone who fits this even a phone call can change that for them.
I’m concerned because of the direction the world we live in today is headed (maybe not here in Hampshire County) where more and more places are doing self-checkout or letting someone else shop for you and you drive up and get it. We are becoming a contactless society and Covid just exacerbated it.
I find it deplorable when you see children out to dinner with their parents and ALL OF THEM are sitting there texting and not communicating with one another. I guess I say all this to encourage people to get more involved in the lives of those around us. Serve others less fortunate.
I’m reminded of a couple of things that Bible says on this:
Acts 20:35: “In all things I have shown you that by working hard in this way we must help the weak and remember the words of the Lord Jesus, how he himself said, ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’”
Hebrews 13:16: “Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.”
2 Corinthians 9:7: “Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.”
My prayer for everyone is that you have a Blessed and Happy New Year.
