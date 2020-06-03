Quick quiz:
What is the leading cause of liver disease that requires liver transplant as life saving treatment?
Booze? Nope.
Viral hepatitis? Nyet.
Chemical toxins? Not.
Hemochromatosis (excess iron storage)? Nah.
While all of these entities are causes of cirrhosis which can lead to liver failure, the most common cause is:
Fat. In excess amounts in the liver.
To be more specific, the cause is a condition known as NAFLD. NAFLD stands for “Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease.” NAFLD is a condition where over 5 percent of the liver is diffusely infiltrated by fat.
Is it an uncommon condition? Actually, no. It is estimated that about 25 percent of the world’s population has this condition. Its highest incidence is in the Middle East and South America (between 30-35 percent), The lowest incidence is in Africa, (about 13 percent).
The percentage in the U.S. population is about the same as the global percentage of 25 percent. Reflecting the geographic incidence, those of Hispanic ancestry have a higher incidence and those of African ancestry the lowest.
In about 20 percent of patients with NAFLD, when the fat percentage in the liver is significantly over 5 percent, a condition called NASH can develop. NASH is an abbreviation for “Non Alcoholic Steato-Hepatitis.”
This condition occurs when this higher percentage of fat (steato-) causes inflammation in the liver cells (hepatitis). This process is similar to that which occurs in patients with chronic hepatitis C. The liver inflammation can smolder on for years without symptoms, ultimately resulting in fibrous scarring in the liver, producing cirrhosis.
In the U.S., about 6 percent of the population has NASH. It is estimated that 11 per cent of patients who have untreated NASH will ultimately develop cirrhosis. Having cirrhosis would be bad enough, but the presence of cirrhosis increases the risk of liver cancer.
People who have NASH have a 12-fold increased risk of liver cancer compared to people with uncomplicated fatty liver disease.
So, how is it diagnosed? Like many illnesses, it is usually diagnosed not on the basis of symptoms but on the discovery of abnormal blood tests, specifically abnormal liver enzyme elevations. Other testing, including ultrasound and at times liver biopsy, are needed to make the diagnosis of the specific liver problem.
The important prognostic issue is whether and to what degree there is evidence of liver scarring. The presence of this scarring, called fibrosis, increases the risk of cirrhosis and it’s complications.
OK, so one has NAFLD or NASH, what can be done to treat it? Fatty liver disease is most commonly the result of excess weight. Therefore, weight loss is the primary treatment.
A 5-percent loss of weight has been shown to reduce the fat content in the liver. In patients with the more serious NASH, a 10 percent weight reduction has been shown to reduce liver inflammation. In patients with fibrosis, a greater than 10-percent reduction has been shown to reduce fibrosis in many cases.
Exercise can reduce the fat content in the liver, regardless of whether it results in weight loss. Vigorous exercise has been shown to reduce the progression of NAFLD to NASH. If one consumes alcohol, reduction and preferably abstinence will help in this situation.
It is also recommended that patients with fatty liver disease reduce consumption of fructose, frequently consumed as high-fructose corn syrup, a sweetener in a variety of products such as Coca Cola.
If these measures are either not followed or result in no changes, are there medications that can help? At present, there are no medications that are FDA approved to treat fatty liver disease.
A potential theoretical approach to treatment is bariatric surgery. Studies have shown improvement in the liver in obese patients with NASH who had bariatric surgery performed for weight loss.
It is also theorized that patients who have had liver transplants, but who remain obese may benefit from bariatric surgery to preserve the transplanted liver. However, at this time, NASH is not an indication for bariatric surgery.
Lastly and on an entirely different subject, some thoughts about face masks.
There are numerous individuals who have contracted coronavirus with few or no symptoms. It is known that infected people without symptoms can transmit the disease to other people.
People who follow the CDC’s recommendations on social distancing and wearing face masks in public settings are following expert opinion that promotes a nationwide effort to reduce the spread of the virus. Those individuals are primarily protecting others and secondarily protecting themselves. A person wearing a face mask, in this context, is following scientific evidence, not making some political statement. In areas of the country wearing face masks in public is done in compliance with the law. The minimally inconvenient requirement of wearing a face mask, in the midst of a still uncontrolled pandemic, and on the recommendation of epidemiologists and infectious disease experts, is hardly tantamount to surrendering any constitutional rights. Governments have the right to adopt policies in the interest of public health. Many years ago, as part of an effort to stem a tuberculosis epidemic, there was legislation enacted by various state and local governments that permitted law enforcement to imprison a person who was non compliant with anti tuberculosis medication treatment. This was done in order to compel that treatment and to protect the public’s health. In comparison, wearing a face mask isn’t that big a deal.
The writer is a member of the primary care team practicing at the Hampshire Memorial Hospital’s Multispecialty Clinic. The source of the information on fatty liver disease was obtained from a review article from the March 31, 2020 issue of the Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA). Opinions in this article are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of the Hampshire Memorial Hospital, its Multispecialty Clinic, Valley Health, or the Hampshire Review. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.