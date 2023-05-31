Tom Lewis

A number of prominent politicians, among them Joe Manchin, Kristen Sinema and Donald Trump, have been making noises recently about running for president or the U.S. Senate as independent or third-party candidates. Here’s the equivalent: you want to go from New York to London, you could take an airplane or a ship, but you decide instead to swim.  

A successful national, or even statewide, independent campaign is simply not possible (with a few – a very few – exceptions) in today’s political world. Candidates may be tempted when they realize – as surprisingly few do — that there are as many voters registered as independents as are registered Democrats or Republicans. This is true nationally (within a few percentage points) and in almost every state, county and city. The tempted candidates need to think it through and stop being tempted.

