A number of prominent politicians, among them Joe Manchin, Kristen Sinema and Donald Trump, have been making noises recently about running for president or the U.S. Senate as independent or third-party candidates. Here’s the equivalent: you want to go from New York to London, you could take an airplane or a ship, but you decide instead to swim.
A successful national, or even statewide, independent campaign is simply not possible (with a few – a very few – exceptions) in today’s political world. Candidates may be tempted when they realize – as surprisingly few do — that there are as many voters registered as independents as are registered Democrats or Republicans. This is true nationally (within a few percentage points) and in almost every state, county and city. The tempted candidates need to think it through and stop being tempted.
The nominee of either of the established parties enjoys a number of crushing advantages over any and all independent candidates:
• The nominee is automatically on the ballot for the relevant jurisdictions. The independent must qualify by gathering signatures on a petition – the detailed rules differ from state to state. But in Arizona, for example, Sinema would have to gather more than 42,000 signatures of voters eligible to vote for her who have not signed any other candidate’s petition. (This is a crushing job, and candidates often resort to hiring minimum-wage, out-of-work laborers to collect signatures at supermarkets and shopping centers. The result is that many of the signatures are later disqualified because they were not properly screened.)
• The nominee is automatically the beneficiary of the major party’s organization – the national committee, state committees, executive committees in every city and county, plus organizations in many precincts. By contrast, the independent, on entering the race, has nothing. The entire infrastructure has to be built from scratch. This job is almost impossible to do in the normal time frame of a campaign. To do this organizing and then equip the organization is hideously expensive.
• The party nominee automatically gets the votes of most voters registered in his party.
Levels of enthusiasm may vary, as will interest in the election generally, but it’s a large chunk of the electorate delivered on day one. But Independents don’t automatically vote for anybody; the term covers environmentalists, libertarians, socialists, UFO trackers – every sliver of opinion that exists. If they wanted to declare a common cause with someone or help organize a political movement, they would not have registered as Independents. Getting them behind a candidate is like herding cats.
There are a very few people who defy these difficulties – Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King of Maine, for example. But these are two people who built their political careers over many, many decades of public service at many levels (Sanders was the long-time mayor of Burlington, Vermont, and King served as governor of Maine) and became dominant – and beloved – in their small states.
Ross Perot’s 1992 run was the most successful third-party presidential candidate in modern times. He had enough money and organizing skills to actually get on the ballot in all 50 states. His other organizational efforts did not go that well, but he received obsessive media attention and, for a time, led both established-party candidates in the polls. He got almost 20 million votes, but that was less than 20 percent of the votes cast, and because they were spread over the entire country, he received not one electoral-college vote.
So the next time you hear a politician talk about running as an independent, you will know the right thing to say to them: “Goodbye.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.