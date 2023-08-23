As I laid on my hammock this past weekend, enjoying the coolness of an early summer morning while listening to the Eastern Wood-Pewee, the Hawaiian families impacted by the fires lingered in my mind.
Why weren’t they evacuated sooner? Why was preserving water of the utmost importance, especially when it came to saving lives? The deeper I searched, the more I questioned the information I read.
It has recently become clearer to me that when it comes to other countries, America loves to step into everyone’s business, but when it comes to helping our own people, we always fall short. Remember the toxic spill in East Palestine and how the residents were told it was “safe” to go back to their homes even though thousands of fish floated through the waters? The Ohio DNR estimated that 43,000 animals died in the area roughly three weeks after the train derailment. Imagine the long-term health effects on the people – the children.
What would I do if a sudden fire engulfed my home? And how offended would I be if investors immediately saw this as an opportunity to buy my property for dirt cheap? How far does $700 per household really go in the nation’s most expensive state? Why was water to help put the fires out delayed for five hours? The videos I watched of the locals in distress about losing families and their homes left me in tears. The seeming lack of concern from officials leaves me disturbed.
I don’t like to entertain the world of conspiracy theories, but I do question a lot of “reporting” from major media outlets. Why shouldn’t we?
I spent a couple of hours digging myself into a rabbit hole this weekend that led me to find out that Facebook’s fact checkers, the International Fact-Checking Network at Pynter, have members on their advisory board with conflicting interests. The very first listed member, for example, is Bharat Gupta. The advisory board lists that he has over 20 years of experience playing a “crucial role in managing and turning around several media businesses across print, radio ground activation and digital.” What it doesn’t say on the website, however, is that he works for Vanguard, which means nothing to most, but for those who have been noticing housing trends, Vanguard is not a friend to the common person.
Wall Street firms like Vanguard and Blackrock are not just investment firms. They have been aggressively buying up residential housing units for a few years now, and what’s worse is that they are the largest shareholders of major media outlets through the ownership of media conglomerates like Comcast.
Now I know why I read headlines like The Atlantic’s “BlackRock is not ruining the U.S. Housing Market” and Vox’s “Wall Street isn’t to Blame for the chaotic housing market.”
Big corporations are snaking their way into every aspect of our lives.
I am not saying everything we read is false, but now, more than ever, I have to think, “what is this person trying to convince me of and why?” “What is this research telling me to buy and who sponsored it?”
Information tends to contradict itself the deeper I look into something, and it’s scary.
But it’s also a relief for smaller towns like ours. The Review is family-owned, and it doesn’t have to bow down to someone with a fancy suit and private jet. I make mistakes sometimes, sure, but there is no ill intention. We have no “agenda.”
It’s relieving to know that I am not the only one who questions things she reads. This sort of “revelation” shouldn’t be feared. We should be using it to bring us together. What is the point of arguing with each other about who is right when huge corporations own a percentage of Fox, CNN, CBS, NBC and much more?
We have to protect ourselves from these corporations who do not care about those of us who like to live freely. There is corruption from all sides. We have to put our fears and differences away and find some common ground. Because the more we let these large corporations distract us from what is actually going on, the more they get away with taking things from us.
Kenia left Baltimore’s city life for Purgitsville in the summer of 2022. She relishes spending time outdoors with her wild animals and exploring Appalachian land with her Joshua.
