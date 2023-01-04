Alyson Reeves

Mid-December of last year (2022), I went to a town hall held by four of our elected state officials: Senators Charles Trump and Craig Blair, and Delegates Rick Hillenbrand and Darren Thorne. It was an eye-opening, and somewhat discouraging, experience. Hillenbrand seemed the most earnest to actually address concerns brought up by attendees. In contrast, Darren Thorne seemed ready to deliver his own opinion, but didn’t seem willing to address attendees’ concerns.

Trump and Blair were well informed on certain issues and willing to expound (to great lengths, in Blair’s case) about some of them, but were completely silent on other issues. None of them took time to ask clarifying questions of those who presented issues they’d like addressed. Even when someone asked to “start a discussion” around affordable childcare, no discussion was forthcoming.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.