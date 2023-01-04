Mid-December of last year (2022), I went to a town hall held by four of our elected state officials: Senators Charles Trump and Craig Blair, and Delegates Rick Hillenbrand and Darren Thorne. It was an eye-opening, and somewhat discouraging, experience. Hillenbrand seemed the most earnest to actually address concerns brought up by attendees. In contrast, Darren Thorne seemed ready to deliver his own opinion, but didn’t seem willing to address attendees’ concerns.
Trump and Blair were well informed on certain issues and willing to expound (to great lengths, in Blair’s case) about some of them, but were completely silent on other issues. None of them took time to ask clarifying questions of those who presented issues they’d like addressed. Even when someone asked to “start a discussion” around affordable childcare, no discussion was forthcoming.
The dogma: While the political party you prefer controls the proceedings, you may safely ignore politics.
Definition: Carte blanche – “Complete freedom to act as one wishes or thinks best.” (From Oxford Languages Dictionary)
In November, West Virginians voted on four ballot measures, all four of which failed. Three out of four measures seemed to give legislators carte blanche on the addressed issues: personal property taxes, decisions about education (being able to overrule the state board of education) and impeachment proceedings, To my mind, these proposed amendments to the state’s constitution were knee-jerk reactions to very real problems.
This is, in fact, my complaint with many of the bills proposed and laws passed by this state’s legislature. For example, Craig Blair lamented the failure of ballot measure two, on property taxes, to pass. He claimed that elimination of certain property taxes (particularly on inventory) would make the state more business-friendly and help grow the state, particularly in the south and west. The trouble is, there is no research connecting tax reductions to business growth. It appears taxes are not what drive businesses to relocate.
In contrast, there is an interesting piece of research done by Curtis Lockwood Reynolds and Amanda Weinstein, two economists at Kent State and the University of Akron, linking discrimination against women with reduced population growth. This research was clearly not consulted when the abortion legislation from last term was being formulated.
If you are frustrated by the laws being passed in Charleston, the first step is to become informed. There are a couple of ways to do this comprehensively. The first is to listen to WV Public Radio at 6 p.m. on weekdays while the legislature is in session, starting Jan. 12. The program is called “The Legislature Today,” and it presents a pretty good summary of the highlights for the week, along with an in-depth interview with 2 legislators, 1 a Democrat and the other a Republican. 88.9 or 89.5 are the frequencies. Definitely worth a listen (if only for the theme music, which is marvelous).
A 2nd way is to sign up for a daily emailed newsletter put out by 2 journalists. Look up “60 Days with Giles Snyder and Dave Mistich.” It’s free, though they are begging for coffees.
What happens in Charleston affects all of us. Likely many of us would cringe at laws already in effect were we to read them carefully, as well as bills being considered for this session. There’s a lot more happening than just HB 302 (the abortion legislation of last year). Some of it will, again, affect education. Some will affect healthcare. Some will affect access to broadband. Some may affect gas prices, or taxes on food, soda and sundries. Your legislators need to hear from you. Being informed is your best way to start the conversation.
Alyson Reeves has a Ph.D. in Mathematics and an M.S. in Computer Science, both from Cornell University. She worked in research in those fields for 25 years at the Center for Computing Sciences before retiring to Levels, following in her parents’ footsteps. Her interests include dogs, hiking, music, cooking, and most recently, vermiculture.
