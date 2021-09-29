In all the babble over the “reforms” to Medicare now being debated in Congress, I have heard not one talking head refer to the reason the reforms are necessary: perhaps the single most contemptible piece of legislation ever disgorged by the Congress.
It was part of the 2003 law establishing Medicare Part D, which for the 1st time would pay for medications. It was called the “noninterference provision,” and it prohibited any effort by Medicare to negotiate drug prices. Medicare, with its enormous buying power, was and is required by law to pay whatever the pharmaceutical companies ask for their compounds, period.
One cannot imagine a piece of legislation more harmful to more people, or more nakedly designed to ease the lives and fatten the purses of Big Pharma and its executives.
As a direct result of this legislation, Americans face the highest prices charged for medications anywhere in the world.
Take insulin, for example, a drug required by millions of diabetes sufferers. Americans pay more than 10 times as much for a unit of insulin as people in 32 comparable countries. Its price went from $21 for a month’s supply in 1986 to $275 in 2019 – a 1,200% increase over a time period when inflation totaled 63%.
So far this year, drug companies have raised the prices of 1,100 prescription drugs, the vast majority of the increases being well above the background rate of inflation. Between 2000 and 2018, 35 large drug companies made a total of $1.9 trillion in profits, and spent obscene amounts of money lobbying congress and hammering us with TV ads urging us to lobby our doctors for drugs we’ve never heard of, often for diseases we’ve never heard of. (What the hell is Peyronie’s Disease, for crying out loud?) Lamest pitch I’ve heard so far: not much is known about this disease, but this medication is thought to help.
Wow. Price no object there.
Democrats have been trying for 18 years to end this fleecing of our sick and injured fellow citizens, and it was thought by some that, with a Democratic president, and Democrats marginally in control of both houses of congress, this would be the year. But apparently not.
In a committee vote earlier this month, 3 Democrats voted with Republicans to kill the reforms on the grounds that it would not be responsible to save American workers $98 billion and American companies $195 billion – and that’s just in premium reductions. The 3 Democrats have lapped up $1.6 million in campaign donations from drug companies – one of them is the largest beneficiary of drug money in the House.
West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Kirsten Sinema have also indicated that the only responsible, middle-of-the-road, non-socialist thing to do is to continue to enable Big Pharma to gouge the sick, the elderly and the afflicted. Not parenthetically, Joe Manchin’s daughter Heather Bresh, former CEO of the drug maker Mylan, is accused in federal court of artificially inflating the price of her company’s Epipen – an injectable antidote for overdoses and allergic reactions widely used by first responders. This summer Mylan closed a drug factory in West Virginia, eliminating 1,400 jobs.
These are the people that the Congress in 2003 acted to shield from competition and inconvenience, at the expense of the people the Congress is supposed to be shielding from uncontrolled greed and overbearing power.
So for the Congress as a whole, and especially for the Democrats in Congress who are losing their grip on this issue just when, united, they could have solved it, and most particularly for Joe Manchin, I have 1 question.
Have you no shame?
