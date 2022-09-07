For the 2nd time in his presidency, President Joe Biden has let loose a fantasy about solving political problems with F-15 fighter jets.
In June of last year, Americans heard the 1st musings on this topic from the President. He stated that those wishing to take on the government “would need F-15s and maybe some nuclear weapons.”
Just last week, Biden again chided “Second Amendment defenders,” along with the fact that the Amendment exists to allow Americans to protect themselves against tyranny, saying that “if you want to fight against this country, you need an F-15.”
He followed that up last Thursday with fear mongering. With an ominous, threatening, fascist-style red and shadow background, Biden said, “equality and democracy are under assault . . . Donald Trump and the MAGA Republicans represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our Republic.”
The 1st necessary point lies here. The President of the United States should not be indulging in this rhetoric. No situation exists where a president issuing threats and musing sporadically on civil war with his fellow Americans will do good. No matter who else on the right or the left mentions it, the President’s words here do serious harm to what is left of social cohesion.
Second, some very painful aspects of recent US military history reduce Biden’s words on the subject to farce.
When it comes to the systematic destruction and defeat of nation-states, the United States currently has no equal. American know-how and might understands how to systematically break down a government, economy, infrastructure and society from a variety of angles from traditional to economic to psychological.
Fighting guerilla and other irregular forces, however, has often proved problematic.
Max Boot, staunch defender of both the George W. Bush and Joe Biden presidencies, explains that American history may focus on “big” conventional wars, such as World War II. That said, he claims that America has engaged far more often in “small wars,” or as Rudyard Kipling described them, “the savage wars of peace.”
Boot draws a quote to describe such wars, “a foggy, swamp bottomed no man’s land . . . an empty space in an army’s traditional reality, where there are no friends or enemies, no front or rear, no victories, and likewise, no defeat, and no true ending.”
While the United States, in particular the U.S. Marine Corps, used to specialize in such operations, “by the time America became embroiled in Vietnam, General William Westmoreland and the Army high command chose to fight a conventional big-unit war – with tragic consequences.”
Those tragic consequences took a terrible toll from both sides. The bravery of the American soldier and the sacrifices of them and their families did not add up to a victory of arms or purpose. Over 50,000 American soldiers died for freedom under commanders who did not plan, train or equip them for the war they went to fight.
Hundreds of thousands of Vietnamese on both sides also died in the war, both military and civilian.
U.S. and allied forces did militarily defeat the Viet Cong during the 1968 Tet Offensive, but only after the American public grew exhausted from the war and started to demand its end.
Vietnam’s geography presented considerable problems. Thick forests and jungles covered high mountains, ridges and valleys. Manmade and natural cave systems provided shelter to both escape enemy pursuers and also launch attacks.
Afghanistan presented American forces with similar, and, even in some cases, more formidable challenges.
The fantasy of “clean” conflict too often pushes aside good sense when discussing something as horrific as civil war. Biden himself seems to regard civil war as something fought at a distance with fighter jets and missiles solving the problem. It’s all too reminiscent of the aggressors in World War I promising their soldiers in August that they’d all be home for Christmas.
Civil war is dirty. It’s humanity at its most ugly, brutal and horrific. History teaches that a government or a partisan will do as bad or worse to their own countrymen as they would to a foreigner.
The American Revolution, better described as a British civil war, saw Colonel Banastre Tarleton in North Carolina massacre hundreds of Continental soldiers who were still officially his countrymen. Enraged Carolina Patriots launched bloody strikes against Loyalist communities in revenge. In the Civil War, Union General George Crook described in his own autobiography how he executed every Confederate that he captured for fear that he’d see the same ones again in battle.
Union partisans in West Virginia known as “swamp dragons” also spread terror in their wake.
Conventional forces, such as those under the command of Union Brigadier General Benjamin Kelley at New Creek, received strict orders to stick to the safety of known roads when on patrol, lest they get captured, killed, or worse by Confederate “bushwhackers.”
Histories of both the Civil War and the Mine Wars in West Virginia reveal bloody and all too personal atrocities impossible to describe in a family publication.
A modern American civil war would be far worse than anything seen yet on US soil. It would look more like the French terrors and civil wars in the 1790s or the Vietnam War than what happened between 1861 and 1865.
No one should want this.
The fact that F-15s and their ancestor, the F-4, among many other fighting aircraft, had limited effectiveness in defeating America’s non state enemies over the past half century alone should give President Biden pause before he rambles about their potential use in a civil conflict today.
Unfortunately, the repeated reference to fighter jets in this context indicates the lack of awareness that key policyholders seem to have when it comes to any kind of military conflict outside of the conventional.
Biden should spend more time listening to opponents worried about the direction in which he navigates the ship of state instead of fantasizing about fighting them.
