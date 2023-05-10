All throughout my journey of “opinion” writing, I’ve used this analogy of the boiling point of water, to some abstract comparison. This month, I’m going to use it as a steppingstone to a bigger issue.
What happens when you’ve boiled all the water out of the pot? What happens when there is no more steam left? What happens to the empty pot still taking the heat from the burner?
Let’s apply that to life.
On Monday, May 1, I had the distinct honor of running sound and audio for the Line of Duty Death Funeral for Frederick County Fire and Rescue Deputy Chief Chester Lauck. Not only was his passing sudden and unexpected, but the loss of him took an enormous amount of fire-service knowledge with him. Countless agencies from around the region provided manpower and apparatus to cover all 11 of the fire and rescue stations, so that we could all attend the service.
That in itself was a giant undertaking, but the amazing draw from that is the love of the brotherhood of the fire service. People from all walks of life came to pay their respects, because he was a man that had earned it.
Now Chester was certainly rough around the edges at times, but you always knew where you stood with him, and there was no doubt that he would add his expertise to any situation. Chester was old-school. He did keep up with technology as it pertained to the fire service, but he was never one to just be caught checking his phone in the middle of something, like most of today’s generation who live on their phones.
It really took me back to think about the vast size of impact he had left on this entire area. It made me wonder, am I making the kind of impact that I should be making? Am I focused on what is really important in life?
The fact of the matter is, we never know when the Good Lord is going to call us up. We need to make the most of every opportunity we are given. We have become so consumed with instant gratification of response via text or social media, that our entire lives are rushed. Everything seems to have to be done, “right now.”
I’ve really tried to change my outlook on life and really began to focus on just what is in front of me. There are blessings all around us, but we must choose to see them though the negativity. It is easy to dwell on the negatives, because they usually distract us from the good, but making a conscious effort to focus on the good things around you can have a drastic impact on your life.
I challenge all my readers to do a few things this month.
First off, drastically reduce – or eliminate – the time spent on social media. If you see something and your first thought is to take a picture of it and share it online for others to see; stop, pick up your phone, and call the person you wanted to tag and explain it to them; enjoy conversation with them (I know that sentence is poorly punctuated, but I don’t care; the meat and potatoes is more important than the salad dressing!).
Remember, most of what is on social media lacks context of reality, and only shows what you’re looking to see. The perspective you choose in life will guide your mind and often lead you into dark places.
For example, have you ever been sad, and it seems every single song on the radio talks about the exact same thing you happen to be sad about? That’s because you have developed tunnel vision and homed in on the negatives. Forcing yourself to look at the positives will help you to see all the things around you to be grateful for.
Secondly, limit you cell phone usage at home. We all have work emails, multiple contacts that we “think” we need to be available for, but stop and take time for yourself. Put your phone down and take in the sights around you. Enjoy time with your family. Enjoy time in your home to relax, and distance yourself from the stresses of work. Find the “little things” to focus on again. Simply put, slow down.
Thirdly, start your day off technology free. Now, I’m sure you are like me, and your cell phone is your alarm clock. That’s fine. But instead of turning off the alarm, and then immediately scrolling to see what texts you missed overnight, what drama is on Facebook, or what junk emails you received that might catch your eye, put your phone down and look out the window at the sunrise. Go pour your cup of coffee, go enjoy your hot shower, get dressed for work or whatever you day holds, and once you’ve been up and taken in the morning, then check your phone.
Lastly, I encourage you all to just take a “pause” prior to any response. It’s OK to say, “Let me think about that.”
If it’s a text message, by all means, read it, and then set the phone back down for a minute or two; think about your response, and then return the message. Try to think about how it might make you feel, or how it might make the other person feel.
Let’s spend less time boiling, or simmering for that matter, and simply just “be ourselves.”
Focus on family, friends, and taking care of yourselves. Life is too short not to.
To quote Chester one last time, “Ain’t that some bullllllllll sh__.”
And that my friends, is the boiling point.
Bryan Beverage is a firefighter-paramedic, flight paramedic, small business owner, husband, and father from Romney, with a master’s degree from West Virginia University – Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
