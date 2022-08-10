My career has been littered with little joys, the moments that make me smile and give me incentive to keep working to do the best job in the world better.
One of those came a few days back when I got to send an email to Kitty Savage, the occupational therapist and mom from Augusta who writes a weekly column for us about family life.
The email informed her that judges in Texas had selected her West Virginia’s best lifestyle columnist for her “A Savage Life.”
Frankly, she was up against stiff competition, some from other big weekly papers in the state, but mostly from us who write in this very paper.
The Rev. Roy Knight’s “Markings” column was 2nd and Henry Ireys took 3rd for his whimsical and lyrical “Letters to …” series that graced our Opinion page for 12 months.
That left Emma June Grosskopf, Dr. Patrick Turnes and myself —all previous winners — in the pack chasing them.
There’s a point to this name-dropping.
None of those folks were writing for us 5 years ago (Roy did an occasional minister’s message, but that was it).
Neither was Nick Carroll, Josh Crawford (2nd place to Nick in the sports columnist contest this year), Tom Lewis (2nd in news columnist) and a bunch of other faces on our Opinion page.
Then there’s Sydney Maurer, who graduated from the community letter writer for Capon Bridge to be an award-winning reporter in her own right, and she roped her husband, Ed, into shooting amazing photos along the way.
It’s a mix of Hampshire natives and move-ins who share a trait with me (I moved here 15 years ago last Sunday). We love the people here and this small-town way of life we’re all trying to build in these rugged hills and hollers.
It’s an amazing place and I know I’m sounding like a proud papa when I say the Review does an amazing job telling the story of life here.
Judges from states all over the country have confirmed that year in and year out in our honors from the West Virginia Press Association’s annual better newspaper contest.
We’ve taken 1st place in general excellence for the last 5 years in a row, 13 of the last 14 years and 14 of the last 16.
Being a great all-around newspaper doesn’t come by luck. We work hard at all aspects, from getting coverage right to providing service to the community to offering commentary and all the technical parts of building a newspaper.
It also doesn’t come free or easy. Just ask our hard-working ad team of Lana Bean, Danette High and Stacy Duncan, who keep us in business. Us editorial types wouldn’t be doing what we do without ’em.
Dedication to quality and community has made the Review the oldest business in the county and the oldest newspaper in West Virginia.
Founder John J. Cornwell would be proud.
Fast forward a few generations and under the leadership of Sallie See, her son Craig (our publisher) and his wife Jenny, we work hard at bringing the community onto the pages, not making it just government and crime news. We work hard at keeping it focused on the lives you lead.
That’s why Kitty and Roy and Dr. Pat and gardener Sally Mullins and the kitchen experts at Extension and traveling tractor repairman Ted Kalvitis and pastor Don Kesner and so many others are featured in our pages.
It’s why when Ron Odom sent in a breathtaking picture of a cicada emerging from its shell last spring near the start of their every-17-years awakening, that we splashed it across the top of the front page.
And those judges from Texas said it was the 2nd-best feature photo in the state (behind, of course, our own Emma June’s lovely, ethereal picture of 2 girls dancing in the twilight at the county fair).
Recently, we brought another new face and voice to our operation. Kenia Itzep is another move-in (to Purgitsville, from Baltimore) who is proving to be bright, funny, inquisitive and embracing of all the quirks and foibles that make Hampshire County what it is.
You should check out the video she whipped together from last weekend’s Peach Festival.
She reminds me already of those other 2 fresh faces who joined us in the last few years.
Nick Carroll knew he didn’t want to peddle major appliances to big box retailers any more, so he stuck his toe in the pool of sports writing. He did a solid job covering some good teams in Mineral County for the Keyser daily.
But when we snagged the South Bend native in 2018 to take on our sports coverage, he positively blossomed. He has innovated coverage (like our “Picture This” galleries), spruced up our website, pumped up our Facebook page until it has more followers than any other page in the county, and covered sports with a depth and gusto we haven’t seen before.
I can make that assertion because I was our sports editor for 4 years and won awards for my work. Nick’s winning more.
So is Emma June.
I knew she was something special when I called her 3 years ago to see if she’d be interested in interviewing for an opening here and she was knee deep in preparations for her granddad’s 95th birthday. That’s a young woman with a big heart.
She took time out to stride into our midst and wow us all, just like she’s been wowing everyone she meets here.
As a reader, you see funny and smart. Add organized, resourceful and insightful from my up-close perspective.
I’m telling you the Review is in great hands and so connected to the community in all the right ways that whatever the future holds, this company is going to be part of it and part of your lives for years to come.
Which makes it all the easier and all the harder at the same time to tell you I’m handing off leadership of the Review to Emma, ably assisted by Nick and Kenia and all under the watchful eye of Sallie See.
I’ve had a blast for the past 14 years doing the things a journalist does here in the office that you never see. I’ve had an even better time meeting all of you when I’ve been out doing the public part of this job, notepad and camera in hand.
But it’s time to go do other things while there’s still life in me and it’s no better time than when the people are in place to take what I’m leaving behind to new heights.
Shakespeare was right when he wrote, “Parting is such sweet sorrow.”
