One year ago, the armed forces of the Russian Federation crossed the borders of Ukraine. They invaded their neighbor for a number of reasons.
First, Ukraine, more specifically Kiev, is the cradle of Russian civilization. There in the early Middle Ages, sturdy Slavic peasants and seasoned Viking warriors and traders established Russia. Within a few centuries, original Russia divided into three. Kievan Russia became Ukraine, or “little Russia.” The territory directly to the north evolved into Belarus, or “White Russia.” Lands to the northwest, where the great city of Moscow would rise, transformed into “Great Russia.”
By the 1600s, Great Russia had absorbed the other two. It held them in her grip until the fall of the Soviet Union in the 1990s.
The Soviet era also created a material reason for Russia to seek to control as much of Ukraine as possible. Josef Stalin’s regime murdered 30 million. He also distributed ethnic Russians to outlying territories that became independent after the fall of the Soviet Union. Historically, Russia relies on overwhelming numbers of soldiers to win wars. Now their population has fallen below that of Pakistan.
Vladimir Putin’s ego served as perhaps the most important of reasons. In Russian history, only two national leaders carry the title “the Great.” Both expanded Russian territory considerably.
The United States and the West have every reason to oppose Putin’s war. Ukraine has serious flaws, but those come closer to those of Chicago than the echoes of fascism described by the Russian government. Aggrandizement for the sake of simply stealing land from a neighboring state cannot be tolerated in the modern world.
All of that said, the Western democracies must not lose themselves fully in the cause of supporting Ukraine. Russia remains a nuclear power led by an aggressor whose war has left his country increasingly backed in a corner. It is time to see if either Putin or the rest of the Russian government would take a path to peace to preserve what remaining power they have.
Enter Ulysses S. Grant. In the Civil War, he earned the nickname “Unconditional Surrender” Grant when he offered the Confederate defenders of Fort Donelson no terms, letting them know that they had to trust to his mercy and nothing else. Since the Civil War, Americans have tended to see “victory” in terms of a complete enemy capitulation, national leadership surrendering, or fleeing, from the ruins of a burned capital.
No one expects this war to end with Ukrainians marching in Moscow, the Kremlin burned and Putin hanging from a sour apple tree. The Biden Administration and other nations have offered and provided substantial support, but should also have an eye to managing the conflict in such a way as to end it. This starts with a reasonably limited concept of victory.
First, Russia needs reassurances that the war will not expand significantly into their territory. No matter how far-fetched that notion may sound, Russians tend to consider the worst-case scenario. In this case, that is NATO helping Ukraine to go on the offensive into Russia.
The West should declare that they have no interest in seeing the war expand into Russia proper, then prove that intent. Western weapons provided should only be those of a primarily tactical and defensive purpose. American military planners could even benefit from this, for example, by sending Ukraine A-10 Warthogs designed primarily as tank killers. Using them on the battlefield could show whether or not they ought to remain in U.S. service.
Western leaders should then go back into history and resurrect President Franklin Roosevelt’s Lend Lease policy. Provide weapons to Ukraine now, but only with the understanding that all military equipment will return to their country of origin after the conflict. This reassures Russia that the West has no intent to build a military juggernaut for Kiev.
Finally comes a controversial proposal, but one that could bring Russia to the peace table – with or without Putin. Well before this war, Russia seized the Crimea from Ukraine and continues to occupy it. That region has deep historical ties to Russia, especially its imperial and military history. The West could offer a deal that officially recognizes Russian ownership of the Crimea in exchange for a promise to respect the territorial integrity of the rest of Ukraine.
This may look like rewarding Russia, but it merely formalizes the status quo antebellum. No one actually loses anything in the deal, but it may offer enough face-saving for Russia to exit the conflict. Also this war, if it continues long enough, has the potential to cause a complete collapse of Russia itself. That would bring to the world serious and unpredictable consequences. World peace is actually better served by a weakened Putin in power than Russia in revolution. The world still remembers how that turned out.
War has taken a heavy cost from both Ukraine and Russia, especially the people of both nations. Taking steps to end it now will prevent worse crises later.
Stephen Smoot served as Eastern Panhandle Regional Director for Congressman Alex Mooney, Director of Academic Programs at National Journalism Center in Washington D.C., and taught US, Western, Ancient, and West Virginia history in both the Marshall and West Virginia University systems. He earned his PhD in history from West Virginia University in 2011 and lives with his family in Purgitsville.
