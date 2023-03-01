Stephen Smoot

One year ago, the armed forces of the Russian Federation crossed the borders of Ukraine. They invaded their neighbor for a number of reasons.

First, Ukraine, more specifically Kiev, is the cradle of Russian civilization. There in the early Middle Ages, sturdy Slavic peasants and seasoned Viking warriors and traders established Russia. Within a few centuries, original Russia divided into three. Kievan Russia became Ukraine, or “little Russia.” The territory directly to the north evolved into Belarus, or “White Russia.” Lands to the northwest, where the great city of Moscow would rise, transformed into “Great Russia.”

