Most residents of Romney now know this corner to be the Hampshire County Judicial Center, completed in 2008. Prior to that, it was the home of my grandparents, Rumsey and Hannah Jane (Loy) Oates.
My grandparents moved into the house around 1918-1919. The down payment of $500 was supplied by my grandmother. The money was given to her as a wedding gift 13 years earlier by her father, Morgan Randolph Loy, and she saved it for her first home. This included the entire Lot 68, which is the present-day Judicial Center property.
I remember being in my grandparents’ house as a child for holidays, family gatherings and family reunions. Grandma had a rain barrel outside the kitchen door and a vegetable garden that was planted alongside the fire department building. After granddad died in 1962, the house became too much for grandma and she sold the house to Pancake Motor Company. After that the corner lot was a used car lot and the house fell into disrepair.
Unfortunately, the house followed the path of many old houses in Romney and was razed. It was set on fire and burned down as practice for the Romney Volunteer Fire Company. My father was unaware of this being scheduled and arrived back in Romney from work to see his birthplace and childhood home being destroyed. My father and four of his siblings were born in the house.
This article, which appeared in the March 30, 1938 issue of Hampshire Review, gives the history of the house prior to our families’ ownership. My thanks to Charley Hall for sharing this article with me.
“Among the outstanding improvements now going on in Romney will be noted the tearing down of the north wing (extending down High St.) of the old Harper House now owned by Mr. and Mrs. Rumsey Oates on the east corner of High Street and Gravel Lane. The main structure will be covered with asbestos shingles. A new porch, roof and other additions will transform the old corner into a modern and beautiful home.
It will be remembered by older citizens that the lower floor housed for many years the printing establishment of the South Branch Intelligencer owned and edited by William Harper and later by “Miss Sallie,” his wife. This newspaper was founded in 1829 and was in continuous operation until 1895 when it was purchased by the Hampshire Review which had started in 1884. Copies of this old newspaper are still found in the homes of some of Romney’s citizens. Recently a column in “The Review” entitled “A Century Ago” contained clippings from The Intelligencer of the year 1838.
The upper floor of the Harper House for awhile was used as a private school room for tiny tots of the town presided over by Miss Ellen Kane. An old dictionary found in the ruins indicates from names written here and there that the late Lucy White (Mrs. Lucy Ferguson) and Myra Harper (Mrs. Myra Sheets) were among the early pupils of this select school.
Workmen tearing away the walls and foundation found a coin of interesting historical value. It is of copper, slightly smaller than the usual old-time cent piece. On one side is the date 1783, the words “Libertas, Justitia”, around the outer edge; and a smaller circle of leaves with the letters U.S. in the center.
On the reverse side are the words “Nova Constellatio” surrounding a circle of thirteen stars enclosing a smaller circle of rays from an eye in the center.
It would appear that a member of the Masonic Order had a hand in the designing of this early coin and that he dreamed of Liberty and Justice and a “New Constellation” under the all-seeing eye of the divine ruler of the Universe.”
Research indicates that Myra Harper was born c. 1841 and Lucy White, was born c. 1849, which would date the school for the “tiny tots” around the early 1850s. One of the earliest documented schools in Romney. Miss Ellen Kane, the teacher, was the sister of Mrs. William “Sallie” (Kane) Harper, whose family owned the Intelligencer. Miss Kane died in 1890 and rests quietly at Indian Mound Cemetery.
The coin found appears to be a Nova Constellatio 1783 small cent minted in England. This would be quite a find today, selling between $400 and $2,000.
The newspaper was considered to be a “sesech rag,” a Confederate sympathizer’s paper. So, on June 11, 1861, Col. Lew Wallace of the 11th Indiana Zouaves entered Romney and based on the writings of Myra Harper Sheetz, daughter of the founder and owner of the Intelligencer, William Harper, recounted the events of the day in an article in 1918.
“They [the Yankees] came on to town, but behaved civilized, after the good eats they had been filled with, they went to the printing office and upset things and threw the type into a pile…in a short time, the town was full of blue coats, and very soon the printing office was being demolished, entirely.”
As with all things post-war, Romney took a while to recover. The next edition of the South Branch Intelligencer was printed before Christmas of 1866. The Romney Presbyterian Church opened for services a year previous just before Christmas of 1865.
For more information about Hampshire County history, please visit www.fortpearsallpress.com, www.historichampshire.org, Hampshire History Facebook page, and Hampshire Times Facebook page.
Dan Oates is a Romney resident and local historian. He is retired from the W. Va. Schools for the Deaf and Blind, coordinator of Space Camp® for Interested Visually Impaired Students in Huntsville, Ala., and a chair caner. His book, the Hanging Rock Rebel, is a favorite among local history enthusiasts.
